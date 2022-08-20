Palmeiras x Flamengo: almost 40 thousand tickets sold | palm trees

Palmeiras sold 39,700 tickets for the match against Flamengo, which will be played this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

The exclusive pre-sale for member-supporters was until 10 am on Wednesday, when general commercialization began. Tickets are available at www.ingressospalmeiras.com.br, and prices range from R$180 to R$400.

From now on, the possibility of purchase is restricted to the launch of new loads or withdrawals of those who have already withdrawn their tickets.

1 of 1 Palmeiras fans at Allianz Parque — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Palmeiras fans at Allianz Parque — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

The match has ticket sales for Flamengo fans. The last time Allianz Parque received the presence of red-black fans was in the game valid for the 2018 Brasileirão.

In 2019, the Public Ministry and the Military Police of São Paulo asked the CBF to hold the game only with the presence of Palmeiras in the stadium, for security reasons.

Renata Mendonça analyzes Palmeiras vs Flamengo for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão 2022

Because of the pandemic, the clashes valid for the 2020 and 2021 Brasileirão did not have fans in the stadiums.