Photos that no one has seen: Larissa Manoela opens her cell phone album in farewell to ‘Além da Illusion’ | Beyond the Illusion

She is a star! And also sympathy in person! Larissa Manoela ended her first soap opera on TV Globo with a golden key. And, if you already miss Isadora and Elisa from “Beyond Illusion”, which has come to an end this friday, 8/19, we have the solution! the young actress opened his “Laricel” album and shared with us almost 30 behind-the-scenes photos of the 6 o’clock soap opera!