Photos that no one has seen: Larissa Manoela opens her cell phone album in farewell to ‘Além da Illusion’ | Beyond the Illusion
Admin
2 seconds ago
Technology 0 Views
She is a star! And also sympathy in person! Larissa Manoela ended her first soap opera on TV Globo with a golden key. And, if you already miss Isadora and Elisa from “Beyond Illusion”, which has come to an end this friday, 8/19, we have the solution! the young actress opened his “Laricel” album and shared with us almost 30 behind-the-scenes photos of the 6 o’clock soap opera!
There are images with scene partners Rafael Vitti and Danilo Mesquita, rivals Davi and Joaquim, with friends Debora Ozório and Caroline Dallarosa, respectively Olívia and Arminda in the plot, and with several other artists who helped build the stories of Isadora and Elisa. in “Beyond Illusion”.
2 of 2 Larissa shows a photo as a pregnant Isadora in the recordings of ‘Além da Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Larissa shows a photo as a pregnant Isadora in the recordings of ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
📸 Check out all the photos in the gallery:
1 of 28 Larissa shows a photo as a pregnant Isadora in the recordings of ‘Além da Illusion’ – Photo: Personal archive
2 of 28 Larissa Manoela shows a photo with Rafa Vitti behind the scenes of ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Personal archive
3 of 28 Larissa Manoela as Isadora behind the scenes of ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Personal archive
4 of 28 Girls from ‘Beyond Illusion’: Larissa Manoela and company — Photo: Personal archive
5 of 28 Mother and daughter: Malu Galli and Larissa Manoela in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Personal archive
6 of 28 Larissa Manoela and Marcello Novaes behind the scenes of ‘Além da Illusion’ — Photo: Personal archive
7 out of 28 Divas! Larissa Manoela, Malu Galli, Paloma Duarte and Debora Ozório — Photo: Personal archive
8 of 28 Friendship of millions in ‘Beyond Illusion’: Larissa Manoela and Caroline Dallarosa — Photo: Personal archive
9 of 28 ‘Beyond Illusion’ team at Globo Studios — Photo: Personal archive
10 of 28 Larissa Manoela and Caroline Dallarosa as Isadora and Arminda behind the scenes of ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Personal archive
11 of 28 Larissa Manoela in Isadora’s rebellious phase in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Personal archive
12 of 28 Larissa Manoela and Danilo Mesquita as Isadora and Joaquim in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Personal archive
13 of 28 Larissa Manoela in the scenographic city of ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Personal archive
14 of 28 Larissa Manoela with the divas Marisa Orth and Alexandra Richter — Photo: Personal archive
15 of 28 Larissas: Manoela and Nunes in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Personal archive
16 of 28 Selfie in the mirror? Sure! Larissa Manoela behind the scenes of ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Personal archive
17 of 28 Selfie in the mirror? Sure! Larissa Manoela behind the scenes of ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Personal archive
18 of 28 Larissa Manoela old? It is Isadora disguised in a scene from ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Personal archive
19 of 28 Larissa Manoela and Malu Galli in the dressing room of ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Personal archive
20 of 28 Larissa Manoela as Isadora in the ‘Beyond Illusion’ fashionista’s studio — Photo: Personal archive
21 of 28 Larissa Manoela as Elisa in the dressing room of ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Personal archive
22 of 28 Larissa Manoela behind the scenes of ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
23 of 28 Larissa Manoela with Larissa Nunes and Carla Cristina Cardoso — Photo: Personal archive
24 of 28 Larissa Manoela and Danilo Mesquita at the wedding of Isadora and Joaquim in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Personal archive
25 of 28 Larissa Manoela characterized as Isadora in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Personal archive
26 of 28 Larissa Manoela poses with her friends Caroline Dallarosa and Debora Ozório — Photo: Personal archive
27 of 28 Larissa Manoela poses behind the scenes of ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Personal archive
28 of 28 Larissa shows Isadora and ‘her loves’ Davi and Joaquim in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Personal archive
See the photos of the protagonist with the cast of the 6 o’clock soap opera
And don’t miss the rerun of the last chapter of “Beyond Illusion” this Saturday!
Source link
Check Also
Currently, it is impossible not to think about having an operator with good connectivity and …