Police declare that they cannot fly in the region of the wedding ceremony of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez – Who

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry at the actor's property in Georgia

As Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez prepare to say their ‘yes’ again in front of their closest friends and family in rural Georgia, USA, on Saturday (20), security has been tightened on the 87-acre property. according to DailyMail, large security gates were installed at the end of the four-mile road to Affleck’s sprawling Riceboro estate several weeks ago. Today, a police car is parked at the gates as guards hand out wristbands to all visitors and their names are checked and rechecked on the ‘Main Production’ list.

O DailyMail found that a permit restricting overflights was discreetly granted with Affleck’s plantation-style house at its epicenter. It effectively installs a temporary exclusion zone above the celebrations and extends to a three-mile radius of the house.

Meanwhile, the river on which the property sits is being patrolled by security boats. Last-minute supplies were still arriving this Saturday morning, with catering trucks and musical equipment disappearing down the tree-lined road.

The ceremony will take place on the property of Ben Affleck, in rural Georgia, in the United States (Photo: The Grosby Group)

The wedding will be a massive $400,000 event that involved months of preparation, including installing dance floors and shipping out cups, bedding and furniture. It comes a month after the two were legally married in a small Las Vegas ceremony that was kept a secret even from some family and friends. Now, they will celebrate the union in a larger gathering with loved ones.

Affleck and Lopez will have their second wedding ceremony on Saturday at Affleck’s gorgeous Georgia mansion, which he bought for $7.1 million in 2003. While Affleck recently put the sprawling 87-acre Georgia estate up for sale for $7.1 million. 8.9 million, he decided to keep the house and use it for a glamorous wedding ceremony with boyfriend Lopez.

The house, built in 2000, is a ‘mimicking plantation’ mansion in Riceboro, Georgia overlooking the North Newport River on the private island of Hampton. The main mansion ‘casa grande’ is the jewel of the property and boasts 6,000 square feet of space, four bedrooms, five bathrooms and balconies overlooking the marshy river.

The mansion is surrounded by century-old oak trees and is outfitted with pine wood floors, 15-foot-high ceilings, and romantic arched fireplaces dotted around the site. The complex also includes two other structures known as Summer Cottage and Oyster House.

Summer Cottage is a cozy home along a pathway from Casa Grande and comes with exposed brick interiors, sloping ceilings, a fireplace and a metal roof. The final structure of the Affleck estate is the Oyster House, a massive residence that rivals the main mansion in terms of size and amenities.

The 10,000-square-foot Oyster House is likely where the wedding reception will take place and comes equipped with three master suites, plus five more bedrooms with bunk beds that were ‘reclaimed from sea vessels’.

Lopez is expected to wear a Ralph Lauren dress, and a white walkway has been laid from the Casa Grande’s back porch to the water, where a canopy has been installed.

When Affleck first purchased the property in 2003, he had hoped to build a chapel on the site, but he and Lopez ended their relationship shortly afterward in 2004. The pair have already faced some unplanned problems with their wedding preparations, including when his mother Affleck, Christopher Anne Boldt, fell off the pier and was rushed to the hospital with an arm injury.

According to the website Page SixBen Affleck tried to sell his sprawling Greek Revival “imitation” plantation three years after revelations emerged that one of his ancestors was a slave-holding Georgia sheriff.

HOUSE ASSOCIATED WITH SLAVERY

In 2015, the Hollywood actor tried to suppress details about Benjamin Cole, a maternal relative who owned several slaves in Chatham County, near his 87-acre property on Hampton Island. Affleck bought the property in 2003, according to reports.

The revelations about Cole were made on the show Finding Your Roots from PBS, hosted by Harvard University professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. Affleck put the luxurious property, which includes a deep-water harbor and a 6,000-square-foot home known as “the Big House,” on the market for $8.9 million in 2018. He lowered the price to $7.6 million. million the following year before taking it off the market, property records show.

Built in 2000, the property was designed by the architect James Strickland, from Atlanta, to resemble a southern plantation. It also includes a 10,000 square foot guest house and equestrian facilities.

The actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds caused controversy when they married in a farmhouse style. A slavery expert said she was shocked that Affleck and Lopez had decided to have such a flashy wedding in a plantation-style home.

“When he found out who his ancestors were, he tried to crush him,” he said. Leslie Harrisco-editor of Slavery and Freedom in Savannah and professor of history at Northwestern University. “It’s clear he hasn’t learned his lesson. We’re back in the same place with him. People still build plantation-style houses. It’s a sign of wealth. It’s surprising that Affleck chose this place for his wedding when so many plantations ( histories) have stopped performing weddings.”

There were over 46,000 plantations in operation by 1860 in the southern United States and nearly 4 million slaves in the US, with 2.5 million in the “Cotton Belt” alone. Today, there are about 375 plantation museums in the US, most of which do not hold weddings, according to a report.

Many large wedding companies have taken steps to distance themselves from plantation locations. In 2019, several wedding planning websites such as Pinterest, The Knot and Zola vowed to stop promoting plantation weddings and use language that romanticizes them.

Affleck said he fell in love with the area while filming Forces of Nature with the actress Sandra Bullock in the late 1990s. He purchased the property for $7.11 million, according to public records.