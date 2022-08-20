Police search security camera footage to try to find perpetrator of rape

Know more GOLDEN Student is raped and students demand more security in university region GOLDEN Raped student makes strong report and talks about routine exams and medication after crime

The investigation into the rape case that involved a student at UFGD (Federal University of Grande Dourados) is handled confidentially by the Civil Police. The case happened around 7:30 pm on Wednesday (8/17), when the young woman was heading towards Fadir (Faculty of Law and International Relations) on Quintino Bocaiúva Street.





According to delegate Adilson Sitiguivitis Lima, head of the Dourados Regional Police Department, the case is investigated by the DAM (Women’s Service Department), however, due to the ‘sensitive’ fact, the information is still handled internally.





As there are no witnesses, investigators are collecting footage from nearby security cameras to try to reach the perpetrator.





Safety





The situation gained great repercussion in the academic community and on Thursday the direction of Fadir suspended classes. On the same day, there was a meeting with the Military Police and members of the municipal government asking for more attention to the region.





The students returned on Friday, already with a police vehicle carrying out preventive actions in the quadrilateral formed by Firmino Vieira de Matos, Manoel Santiago, Balbina de Matos and Ponta Porã streets, where Unigran and Anhanguera, two other higher education institutions in the city.





UFGD, on the other hand, took a stand, claiming to be providing all the necessary support to the academic.





The University also stated that it will request an agenda with the mayor of Dourados, Alan Guedes (PP), and managers of other faculties in the city so that measures are taken, such as the installation of security cameras on public roads in the neighborhood, as well as a solution to vacant lots, common in the region, and the effective presence of the Municipal Guard in these places.





report





On social media, the young rape victim gave a strong account of what the days after the fact have been like. According to her, the case took place around 7:30 pm, when the suspect arrived on a motorcycle and threatened her saying he was armed.





Soon after, the author took her to the back of a vacant lot, she was forced to take off her clothes and then raped.

“He would tell me not to scream and I would confirm that I wouldn’t. He ordered me to lie on the floor. He told me to take off my pants and panties. He penetrated me a few times. He raised. He left,” says the report.





The student also mentioned in the testimony published on the networks about the trauma, bureaucratic procedures for preparing a police report that started the investigations and the injections and routine of medicines that she will be forced to ingest for almost a month.





“I had a blood test. I committed the crime. I remember taking off my pants to put on my hospital robe and realizing that she and the floor were covered in dirt. She leaves the bathroom crying and apologizing for the mess. I asked a friend to notify what happened in the groups of the classes. I want everyone to know what happened to me. I don’t want anyone to go through the same situation, or any similar one”, says another excerpt from the statement.



