Pregnant makes mother-in-law cry by refusing unusual “paternity gift” for boyfriend; web revolt report

A woman shared on Reddit an unpleasant experience she had with her boyfriend’s mother. On the website, she said that she is 37 weeks pregnant and that, during an argument with her mother-in-law, she ended up making her cry. After the clash, the internet user also mentioned that her boyfriend partially agreed with the matriarch.

Without identifying herself, the girl wrote in the post that her partner took 3 weeks of paternity leave at work, to, together, adjust to their new life as “parents of a newborn”. The problem happened, however, when his mother-in-law showed up at his house to talk about her son’s “off”. “My boyfriend’s mother took care of scheduling ‘paternity leave’ for him for the last two weeks of his leave. She came for dinner and surprised us with this news. It’s a vacation that has already been fully paid for to Italy… A gift for the new daddy.”he explained.

“I told her the leave was to help with the baby. She was surprised and replied that he would still be with me for a week and that would be enough. Then she said thatmy husband didn’t even go to the hospital with her when the child was born“, continued. He then added: “I told her and my boyfriend that I didn’t want him to go and that she should have asked before buying such an extraordinary gift. She left crying because I was ‘ungrateful’ and ruined her son’s experience“.

When the mother-in-law left the house, the user recalled that she talked to her boyfriend. “He thinks he should go to Italy, at least for a week – since she paid for the trip… But I really wanted him to stay with me and bond with our daughter.“, said.

In the thread, the pregnant woman also revealed what she received from her beloved’s mother: a bracelet. “She gave me a jade bracelet and also gave one to the baby. It is part of their culture to give the family stone to the mother and child as soon as they enter the family.a,” he wrote. “That was very kind of her“, he scored. See the full story:

The publication, made in the group “Am I The Asshole?” (“Am I the idiot?”, in a free translation), quickly went viral and received a flurry of messages supporting his girlfriend. “Of course! Vacation away from your child for a week? What the fuck was this woman thinking?”, asked a forum member. The author of the post then replied that the mother-in-law did not think her son should be in the enclosure while the child was being born. “She said it would make him see me in a different way and he should remember me as I was before“, he reported.

“Not the idiot. What a smug gift, and the fact that your boyfriend didn’t immediately refuse it is disturbing. His guilt for something he didn’t ask for should never come before his responsibility to you as a partner and to your newborn as a parent. Her response was reasonable and not ungrateful at all. I hope your boyfriend can grow up a little and put his foot down to his mother.”opined another.

More people agreed. “Not the idiot. This is crazy; the purpose of him taking his leave of absence from work was to be there with you. It’s unimaginable to me that his mother could have thought it a good idea to take him to Europe. And also, in general, who in the world would simply buy a ticket to another country for a long period of time at any given time? situation?“, he wrote.

“She looks like a complete idiot out of reality. Did she leave in tears? How fragile and closed-minded is she? Does her boyfriend want to leave you alone with your newborn baby? I just got off paternity leave months ago and nothing could have stopped me from helping and bonding with my baby. Also, you will be tired and very sore after birth (not trying to scare you), it is not acceptable for him to go away. ANDu ain’t even involved and i’m so mad for you“, pointed out another. “Idem! I’m practically shaking. The thought of him leaving her for a day, let alone another week… Let’s not even discuss the two weeks. I will combust. It’s inconceivable“, replied another person.

