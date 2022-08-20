PROCESSOR or VIDEO CARD? What do I change first?

We try to help the guys who have this question!

Knowing which piece is best to upgrade first is one of the most common questions that arise in the lives chat and also in Adrena posts. The question usually revolves around: “which do I update first, the processor or the video card?”. Will my old Core i5 hold a more modern RTX/RX? Or do I change the CPU first and then buy a better card? Will you bottleneck?

We already addressed this balance between CPU and GPU in this video talking about hardware bottlenecks, but in this article here we will answer more directly how the processor or video card upgrade impacts your PC’s performance. And the sad truth is that the answer is an always anticlimactic “varies”.

Processor and video card in games

The first important concept to understand is that your games are run by the dual processor and video card. In a scenario where you have enough memory, both RAM and VRAM, the frame rate on your screen will be the sum of time the processor and graphics card take to make each frame. So both matter equally in the final result.

The creation of frames follows a logic similar to the graphic below:

The processor does its job, sends it to the video card. While the graphics card is making the frame, it starts work for the next frame, something called draw calls. In this scenario that we are showing, the video card finishes producing one frame faster than the processor finishes its work for the next, which generates the infamous CPU bottleneck: the video card does not reach 100% usage per idle.

The time each component will take varies greatly on the performance of these components and also on the type of game. The same hardware, in the graphic above, can show very different bars in another game, with the processor taking much less time than the video card, for example. Or even changing the graphics quality can make the GPU render time much longer than the processor time.

So tip number 1 is: see if the game you want to play shows you the processor and video card time. Especially competitive games, such as COD: Warzone and Rainbow Six Siege, have given the option to receive CPU and GPU time information. There’s no mistake: just see who is the slowest and change that part. This way you will have maximum effectiveness in your upgrade.

And how do I do if the game does not show this? There’s a very simple trick: decrease the work of the video card. This is possible by lowering the game’s graphic quality to resolution. It’s putting everything to a minimum and using resolution scaling, and if even at 720p the frame rate doesn’t go up, it’s a sign that your processor can’t deliver the work fast enough for a higher frame rate, and it’s better to start with the CPU your upgrade.

But there are times when just updating one is not enough. We did a test with a Core i5-4570 based bench + 2x8GB RAM 2133MHz + GeForce GTX 970. Both CPU and GPU needed around 12ms to frame, so lowering the graphics quality brought virtually no noticeable gain.

We upgraded with an RTX 3060, model ROG Strix, and had practically zero benefit: the game remained in the range of 70 to 100fps, with the card now finishing the work in 4ms, but being very idle while waiting for the processor to continue its fight of 10 to 12ms to finish your work. But the upgrade wasn’t useless: with so much performance left, it was possible to put the game in Quad HD and high quality and continue playing at that frame rate. So here’s an important factor: if you are not getting the graphics quality you would like, the video card is the priority for the upgrade.

We have now changed the processor, putting an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with the GTX 970. And then something interesting happened: we started to have peaks of 140fps in some parts where the gameplay was lighter to be rendered by the video card, such as in internal parts of the map. When we go out into the open, then it drops back to the 70~80fps it was before. And there we have a relevant conclusion: video card is important for high frame rates, but they will only happen if your processor has the performance to reach them. So if your focus is on a lot of FPS, be ready to splurge on the processor, in addition to the video card.

But as each game will interact differently, we did a battery of tests to see the different behavior in different games. Combinations include:

Processor benches:

– Intel Core i5-4570: https://bit.ly/3py1x2o

– 2x8GB HyperX Beast DDR3 @2133MHz

– Z97 MSI Gaming 9 AC

– 2x Kingston 1TB SATA KC600 SSD: https://bit.ly/3PJm27e

– Cooler Master M2 Silent Pro 720W

– Open bench

– AMD Ryzen 9 5900X: https://bit.ly/3RdzEsz

– CM MasterLiquid ML360 V2 RGB cooling system: https://bit.ly/3AyJtf5

– 2x16GB DDR4 @3200MHz: https://bit.ly/3PzuK7W

– Kingston KC2500 250GB + 2TB SSD

– CM v1300W Platinum power supply

– Custom CM MasterFrame 700 Cabinet

Video cards:

– Gigabyte GeForce GTX 970 Windforce

– ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3060 OC Edition: https://bit.ly/3oN0j2S

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was pretty clear the graphics card bottleneck. For 1080p and ultra quality, the game needs a lot of video card, so lowering the graphics quality can give some frames, but the upgrade with an RTX 3060 has already made it to the Core i5, which can deliver frames at a frequency of 70 per second, greatly increase system performance in the benchmark.

Rainbow Six Siege shows the situation in Warzone: if you really want more frames, you need to spend on both components. But curiously the processor upgrade just didn’t solve anything: the performance only starts to go up with a more powerful video card, but not much either.

With good graphics but also a complex city full of modeling and NPCs, just updating the two components to play Marvel’s Spider-Man at high frame rate and high graphic quality. Just updating one of the components was not enough to have big benefits in fluidity

Red Dead Redemption 2 asks for a good graphics card to run at 1080p and ultra quality, so it was up to the RTX 3060 to get an excellent frame rate with both the old Core i5 and the latest generation Ryzen 9. Interestingly, the CPU upgrade gave a modest performance gain, showing that the Core i5 can handle the game, but it doesn’t have that much slack.

And finally, Counter Strike again shows that competitive games at high frame rates will ask for good hardware. The GPU upgrade helped, but it’s all about the processor that boosted frames to over 300fps on average. And to have a real leap, you need both a good graphics card and a good processor.

But here comes an important criterion: in all these graphics you could get more with the GTX 970 if it was set to 1080p medium or even low, something that is even done a lot in competitive games. And that brings us to a tiebreaker: if you don’t know whether to buy a CPU or GPU, I would start with the processor. You can reduce a graphics card’s rendering time by reducing resolution and graphics quality, but there’s very little that can be done if the processor isn’t keeping up with the frame rate you want (rare exceptions include reducing population density on a map ).

So if you accept to make the graphics worse, you can start by upgrading your processor and playing with the ugly game. At least until you buy a better graphics card, and then you can play with all the graphics quality you deserve.