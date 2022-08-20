Puma starts pre-sale of Palmeiras third kit: “Green or nothing”

During the afternoon of this Friday, the pre-sale of the third uniform of the palm trees. On the official website of Puma, the club’s sports equipment supplier, the piece is presented in player, male, female and children’s models.

The official launch takes place on the 26th, on the club’s 108th anniversary. New in relation to previous years, the shirt of the player category will be sold for R$ 399.90. The male and female versions are priced at R$ 299.90. The children’s model will cost R$269.90.

Neither Palmeiras nor the sports equipment company released images of Verdão’s new third uniform. However, the trend is for the shirt to present shades of green, as indicated by the presentation text on the Puma website, which highlights the slogan “Green is everything. Green or nothing”.

“August 26, 2022 will dawn greener with the new mantle THIRD of Verdão. Green is everything! Everything is green, with the race that runs in the veins of every Palmeirense fan. Our blood is green, our soul is green, our cloak is even greener. It’s green or nothing,” the text reads.

Puma has been the supplier of equipment for Palmeiras since 2019. Alviverde is the only club in Brazil that has Puma as a supplier of sports equipment. In June of last year, both renewed their contract until 2024.

