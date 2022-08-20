Ranking of the best mobile operators in Brazil; Check out which ones stand out

Currently, it is impossible not to think about having an operator with good connectivity and accessibility. Accessing services and applications quickly is essential to facilitate routine activities and currently even work demands. So, in order to help consumers, OpenSignal – an independent analytics company that specializes in “quantifying the mobile network experience” – has released a report of an evaluation creating a ranking of the best mobile operators operating in the Brazilian market. Check out the full text and discover the list.

Ranking of the best operators operating in Brazil

The report was based on performance data and the company analyzed 15 categories – including gaming speeds, voice, browsing, downloading, calling, searching. 5G technology is one of the main points of reference in research, after all, this innovation is essential for practicality. Nowadays, we end up depending on the internet for everything and nothing better than having an operator that meets your needs and still allows the best speed. Therefore, see below an evaluation of the operators that operate in the Brazilian market with prominence.

1. First place: Of course

First, and by far, the most rapidly advanced operator in mobile technologies is Claro. It is considered the best, taking into account 13 factors, among them, the award made available to Claro, due to its work with the fifth generation of internet. In addition, the operator also has great availability.

2. Second place: Tim

In second place is the operator TIM, which stands out due to its availability and consistency. The more you recharge, the more benefits you will get. It is possible to find unlimited internet and unlimited calls for a super affordable price.

3. Third place: Alive

Vivo did not score much in the ranking of the best cell phone operators operating in Brazil and ranked third. The operator left something to be desired, especially in terms of technology, when compared to competitors.