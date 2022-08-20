Real-life Fast & Furious: Vin Diesel boasts a R$1 billion car collection; see photos

With some vehicles straight out of the movies, the actor’s collection impresses even those who don’t understand the subject.

Main name of the Fast and Furious franchise, Vin Diesel is always in the news wherever he goes. Like Dominic Toretto, his character in the plot, the star is extremely passionate about cars, boasting a collection valued at over R$1 billion. From famous vehicles present in the films, to some completely exclusive models, the actor’s ever-growing collection ends up dazzling even those who don’t understand the subject, impressing by the stories behind each acquisition. From the iconic Toyota Supra from the first Fast & Furious, to a Motorhome measuring over 100 square meters, the actor’s gallery has an enviable amount of automobiles. Check it out below: Fast & Furious: Paul Walker’s car in the movies breaks record after sale at auction

TOYOTA SUPRA 1994

The Toyota Supra is one of the most iconic cars in the franchise, being present in the first Fast and Furious. In the film, the car earned the nickname “10-second car”, given to Toretto by Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker).

MAZDA RX-7 1993

Diesel also owns another car featured in Fast and Furious, the mighty Mazda Rx-7. The vehicle was driven by the actor himself in the film.

DODGE CHARGER R/T 1970

The Dodge is Toretto’s favorite car in the plot, as well as being the perfect definition of American Muscle. The automobile was a gift given by the film’s director, Justin Lin.

PONTIAC BONNEVILLE 1966

One of the most classic cars in the United States, the Pontiac is a heavy vehicle weighing over two tons.

CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY GRAND SPORT

A highly exclusive item in the Diesel collection, only 199 were produced. It is worth mentioning that born in 1963, the car was produced specifically for racing.

ROLLS-ROYCE SPRINTER VAN

This vehicle presents a curious history, being ridden by the also actor of the franchise, Tyrese Gibson. The car is a kind of cross between a Sprinter and a Rolls-Royce, and it was a gift from Tyrese to Diesel – there is even a YouTube video about the moment.

MOTORHOME

Produced by Anderson Mobile Estates, the mobile home has more than 100 square meters, weighing around 40 tons. The vehicle also has closed circuit cameras and climate control.

BMW E60 M5 2010

Also straight out of the movies, the German car has become another acquisition for the actor’s garage.

LYKAN HYPERSPORT 2014

With a futuristic design, Lykan Hypersport made a cameo in Fast and Furious 7. In all, only 7 units were produced, costing around R$18 million.