Renato Augusto reports surprise with brand beaten after 16 years at Corinthians

This Friday, the My Helm raised that Renato Augusto’s three assists in the match against Atlético-GO, last Wednesday, broke a 16-year streak since the last time the feat had happened at Corinthians. In a quick chat with the portal, the midfielder said he was surprised by the mark reached, but reiterated his focus on the collective good of the team.

“I didn’t know about this mark, for so long without someone making three assists, but I’m very happy to have helped and played well on Wednesday. The team really needed a game like that. I was able to contribute with the passes and very happy with the classification”, said the shirt number 8 of Corinthians, when My Helm.

Renato Augusto assisted Gil and Yuri Alberto with beautiful crosses that resulted in headers. In Timão’s last goal in the match, the roles were reversed, and shirt 8 was the one who used the foundation to leave the white-and-white striker facing the opposing goal.

The assists, by the way, have become more and more frequent for Renato Augusto since he returned from a time out due to injury. Of the six goal passes he made this season, four came after his return to the pitch, in August.

See more at: Renato Augusto.