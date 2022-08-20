Run! ALL of these MOVIES are leaving HBO Max on August 31st.

A huge number of movies are leaving the HBO Max catalog, including some great classics. Check it out and run to marathon.

Like every month, despite adding a lot to its catalog, HBO Max it also ends up removing many movies and series from its schedule every month.

This time, some of the franchises most loved by the public are leaving for another streaming (or ostracism), on August 31st. That means you still have a few days to do marathons and see and review some blockbusters on the platform.

In all, 47 films are leaving the platform at the end of this one, among them the classic of Quentin Tarantino, Pulp Fiction, which is on the list of favorites of many people.

Another highlight is the latest trilogy of Star Trekwith Chris Pine and Zoe Saldanawhich revived contemporary nerds’ love of the ’70s space franchise.

Below we list which are the other films that are leaving the catalog HBO Max in a few days.

Mean Girls

Mean Girls 2

Jack Reacher: The Last Shot

Clash of Titans 2

Operation Shadow: Jack Ryan

MIB men in Black

Terminator Genesis

The Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

A Heavyweight Cop

Heavy Duty Cop 2

One Hard Cop 3

A brilliant mind

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

rank

Chicago

indomitable genius

Fear Island

nonstop love

The Untouchables

The Return of Evil

Redwig: Rock, Love and Betrayal

Before bedtime

Unmasking Jihadi John: Anatomy of a Terrorist

Always you

13th District

Sacrifice

Piazzola The Shark Years

And if it was true

summer play

To the Compass of Love

The Warrior’s Path

A Mermaid in Paris

A Touch of Rose

Hannah

Sending Bullet

The cave

Soul Surfer: Courage to Live

The Guardian’s legend

The pact

Didi: The Clumsy Cupid

High speed

So, which of these movies are you going to rush to watch before they’re removed from HBO Max?