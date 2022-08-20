Run! ALL of these MOVIES are leaving HBO Max on August 31st.

A huge number of movies are leaving the HBO Max catalog, including some great classics. Check it out and run to marathon.
Like every month, despite adding a lot to its catalog, HBO Max it also ends up removing many movies and series from its schedule every month.
This time, some of the franchises most loved by the public are leaving for another streaming (or ostracism), on August 31st. That means you still have a few days to do marathons and see and review some blockbusters on the platform.
In all, 47 films are leaving the platform at the end of this one, among them the classic of Quentin Tarantino, Pulp Fiction, which is on the list of favorites of many people.
Another highlight is the latest trilogy of Star Trekwith Chris Pine and Zoe Saldanawhich revived contemporary nerds’ love of the ’70s space franchise.
Below we list which are the other films that are leaving the catalog HBO Max in a few days.
- Mean Girls
- Mean Girls 2
- Jack Reacher: The Last Shot
- Clash of Titans 2
- Operation Shadow: Jack Ryan
- MIB men in Black
- Terminator Genesis
- The Ninja Turtles
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
- A Heavyweight Cop
- Heavy Duty Cop 2
- One Hard Cop 3
- A brilliant mind
- American Beauty
- Catch Me If You Can
- rank
- Chicago
- indomitable genius
- Fear Island
- nonstop love
- The Untouchables
- The Return of Evil
- Redwig: Rock, Love and Betrayal
- Before bedtime
- Unmasking Jihadi John: Anatomy of a Terrorist
- Always you
- 13th District
- Sacrifice
- Piazzola The Shark Years
- And if it was true
- summer play
- To the Compass of Love
- The Warrior’s Path
- A Mermaid in Paris
- A Touch of Rose
- Hannah
- Sending Bullet
- The cave
- Soul Surfer: Courage to Live
- The Guardian’s legend
- The pact
- Didi: The Clumsy Cupid
- High speed
So, which of these movies are you going to rush to watch before they’re removed from HBO Max?