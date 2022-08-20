Ryan Gosling in talks to appear in ‘The 11 Men’s Eleven’

Ken and Barbie may have a secret. Actor Ryan Gosling has opened negotiations to re-edit his “Barbie” movie partnership with Margot Robbie. If all goes well, the couple will meet again in a new feature in the franchise “The Eleven and a Secret”.

The new production from Warner Bros. it will not be related to the previous films or the spin-off “Eight Women and a Secret”.

The plot will be a prologue set in Europe during the 1960s. More details were not revealed.

The screenplay is by Carrie Solomon (“The Good Fight”) and the direction is in charge of Jay Roach, who directed Robbie in “Bombshell” – the actress received her second Oscar nomination for this film in 2020.

In addition to starring, Robbie is one of the producers of the feature, via her company LuckyChap, sharing decisions with directors Roach and Gary Ross. The latter assumes the producer chair after directing “Eight Women and a Secret” in 2018.

The franchise began in 2001 in a film that brought together George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon and many others, and since then it has become associated with meetings of famous stars – such as Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Rihanna in the most famous production. recent. Because of this, it is imagined that Robbie will gather a new group of famous stars to accompany her on her adventure.

There is still plenty of time for Gosling to negotiate his entry into the production. The project is in early stages and is not expected to start filming until 2023.

Coincidentally, the first partnership between Gosling and Robbie, the “Barbie” movie, is scheduled to premiere in 2023.