Salvadoran filmmaker who has worked for Amazon and Netflix signs with Warner

At 65, Spike Lee is one of the best-known and most respected American filmmakers of our time. And what would the director of films like ‘Do the Right Thing’ (1989) and ‘Infiltrado na Klan’ (2018) have in common with a 24-year-old Salvadoran woman from the São Rafael neighborhood? Many things, actually.

Ana do Carmo is also a filmmaker. Like the gringo director, the baiana started early in the world of film production: he, at 26; she, even younger, at 18. Both turn to work on racial representation and urgent issues for black people (but are not limited to that). Each has a producer. Both have projects on Netflix. And last but not least: they were at the Cannes Film Festival in France. The two walked the same red carpet for this event that signals trends in the audiovisual industry. And one of the most popular in the world, next to Oscar.

The year was 2018. At the time, Ana do Carmo was doing an interdisciplinary bachelor’s degree in Arts, with an emphasis on Cinema and Audiovisual at the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA). She participated in the Short Film Corner show, a non-competitive category aimed at new directors. The highly qualified audience watched the short film ‘Frutos da Lua’, which she co-directed with Claudia Sater from Curitiba.

Claudia Sater and Ana do Carmo at the 71st Cannes Film Festival (Disclosure)

Everything was new, including the international trip. “It was surreal to be at the biggest film festival in the world and make connections with filmmakers from all corners of the world,” he says. “The best part was seeing Spike Lee and (director) Ava Duvernay walk the red carpet. I even saw Kristen Stewart and Adam Driver up close”, recalls the young woman, 20 years old at the time, referring to the actress who became known for the ‘Twilight’ saga and the actor in the ‘Girls’ series and films such as ‘ Story of a Marriage’ (2019) and the aforementioned ‘BlacKkKlansman’.

A fan of musicals, she was also able to meet John Travolta, at an event led by the actor. “He shared many things about his career and new projects. Loved meeting the ‘Grease’ star,” she says. Translated in Brazil as ‘Grease – Nos Tempos da Brilhantina’, the 1978 film was a great success around the world.

Actor John Travolta (right) photographed by Ana do Carmo during an event in Cannes (Ana do Carmo/Personal archive)

In 2021, the Bahian participated again at the Cannes Film Festival. This time, through the computer screen. Due to the pandemic, the event was held online. Ana presented her first feature film project, ‘Sol a Pino’, in business roundtables. “It was beautiful to be able to return to the festival with a much more mature look”. The film is in the process of development.

Poster for ‘Sol a Pino’, Ana do Carmo’s first feature film, currently in production

From ‘Guerrilla Cinema’ to the Streaming Industry

Also last year, Ana do Carmo was the big winner of the ABRA Award, granted by the Brazilian Association of Screenwriters, in the Excellence in Screenplay category. The important award is aimed at new talents in the area. Not content with producing and directing her works, Ana is also a screenwriter, a professional responsible for creating or adapting stories for the audiovisual sector.

Before “working hard at guerrilla cinema”, as she says (she even paid to work), after the ABRA Award and the Cannes Festival, that changed. Within a year, her work gained visibility. The young woman was one of 16 people selected for the Colaboratório Criativo, a Netflix show dedicated to accelerating the careers of black screenwriters. Seven months later, she received an email inviting her to an Amazon project as a screenwriter.

In June, he joined the team at Warner Bros., for which he writes, along with two other screenwriters, a feature film project. Founded in 1923, Warner Studios is among the top five in Hollywood. For now, the details of the works cannot be revealed. “I’m still trying to process that I’m working at one of the biggest movie companies in the world from my room, in São Rafael, the neighborhood where I grew up and still live today. I can’t reveal much about the projects, but I’m looking forward to everyone being able to watch it on the big screen and in streaming”, he celebrates.

Representativeness matters

As a child, Ana do Carmo filmed and photographed her colleagues at the São Rafael Educational Center, where she studied, documenting her and their childhood and adolescence. With no one from her family working in the area, the young woman always had the encouragement of her parents, Ivan, 55, and Zene, 62, born in Boa Nova, a municipality in the center-south of Bahia. And she acquired from both of them the enchantment for orality and narrated stories: “In addition to my ancestry belonging to Boa Nova, what I bring a lot from the countryside is this desire to tell stories. Since I was a little girl, I heard my parents and uncles telling all kinds of fantastic stories, including supernatural ones, that took place there. All this also influenced me a lot to like the genre”.

At that time, the favorite films were the adaptations of ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Harry Potter’, in addition to the ‘Back to the Future’ trilogy, ‘ET – The Extra-Terrestrial’ and ‘The Chocolate Factory’ (the classic from 1971). But, despite the high adventures provided by these productions – “I know not only all the lines, but also all the songs” -, the girl did not feel represented in any of them. “These were products in which I didn’t see black people either in a quantitative or qualitative way. So when I became a filmmaker, I decided to write my favorite genres, but creating characters that I could see myself in.”

To correct this lack of representation, as an adult, she did the right thing: she created Saturnema Filmes, a production company she manages together with filmmaker Ariel L. Ferreira. Among other productions, the company released the short film ‘A Mulher no Fim do Mundo’ (2019), whose title is inspired by the song ‘A Mulher do Fim do Mundo’, sung by Elza Soares (1930-2022). In it, through the characters Benedita (Tainah Paes) and Lua (Maria Luiza Apolônio), mother and daughter, the director shows, in a harsh way, but with images full of poetry and symbolism, the loneliness and silencing faced by black women.

Tainah Paes and Maria Luiza Apolônio are mother and daughter in the short film ‘A Mulher no Fim do Mundo’ (Photo: Publicity)

Ana do Carmo does not give up representation – of race and gender – in her works and defends that black filmmakers are free to explore different subjects, not just those related to blackness. “I believe, for example, that there is not, for example, a single way of making black cinema (and many people still believe that the cinema we make is about racism, pain and overcoming). I think the most liberating thing is for black people to be able to write and produce about anything, including universal themes.”

Along these lines, she admires American director Jordan Peele, 43, responsible for reinventing the horror genre in cinema, with hits like ‘Run!’, in 2017, and ‘We’, 2019. not only love horror, but respect the genre,” he says. Peele was once considered by Time magazine one of the most influential people in the world. Here, the Bahian is also on the list of an important publication. In March of this year, she graced the cover of Pequenas Empresas Grandes Negócios magazine, as one of the highlights among the 30 young women who are innovating business in Brazil.

Ahead of Saturnema Filmes, Ana do Carmo was on the cover of the magazine Pequenas Empresas Grandes Negócios in March (Photo: Publicity)

Even with points in common with Spike Lee and Jordan Peele, the Bahian screenwriter and director really aims at the works of black filmmakers. Kenyan Wanuri Kahiu, with whom she even exchanged an idea when she was in Cannes, is one of her inspirations. “What we have the most are black women producing quality content. Here in Bahia we have names like Viviane Ferreira (second black Brazilian woman to direct a feature), Ceci Alves (who is currently working on an HBO Max project), Vilma Martins (who is co-founder of the collective Sujeito Filmes), Safira Moreira ( who has a very sensitive documentary work), Jamile Coelho (who works with animation), Adriele Regine (art director, costume designer and producer), Rubian Melo (who is my partner and executive producer with vast experience in the area of ​​audiovisual project management ), among many others”, he highlights.

Ana do Carmo with Kenyan filmmaker Wanuri Kahiu, one of her references (Photo: Publicity)

It is by relying on the power of these women that Ana do Carmo has been writing her own story and reaching spaces still little accessed by black and northeastern filmmakers. And he wants more: “I hope the audiovisual continues to take me to stairs I never imagined climbing”. She wants it, as does Nola Darling, the insatiable, independent and feminist character in Spike Lee’s 1986 debut film. Who doubts she’ll get it?

