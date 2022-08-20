São Paulo is the only Brazilian city among the best for cyclists

São Paulo was recognized as the only Brazilian among the 90 best cities to ride a bike in the world, a conclusion of the 2022 Global Bicycle Index survey, carried out by the insurance startup Luko.

The study, which evaluated crime rates and street safety, infrastructure (such as bike lanes), climate, number of bicycles shared per 100,000 inhabitants, in addition to events dedicated to cyclists, gave the capital of São Paulo a score of 24.81 — out of 100 points. possible — and the 76th place in the ranking.

Utrecht, the first place, reached 77.84 points. The best-placed city in Latin America was Santiago, Chile, which ranked 58th with 30.35 points. Neighboring Bogotá, Cali and Buenos Aires rank 81st, 82nd and 83rd respectively.

Meanwhile, the top ten list is predominantly European: only Hangzhou, China, has earned a spot at the top with seventh place and a score of 52.55. Its good performance was mainly due to the safety for two-wheel adepts. Germany, on the other hand, stood out with three placed in the top ten: second, Munster, ninth, Bremen and 10th, Hanover.

Meet the winners:

10 best cities to ride a bike in the world