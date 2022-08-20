São Paulo squad: Ceni should spare some holders in classic | Sao Paulo

São Paulo finished, at the end of this Saturday afternoon, the preparation for this Sunday’s classic against Santos. The match valid for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão will take place in Vila Belmiro and starts at 19:00 (Brasília time).
In the activity, coach Rogério Ceni made the final adjustments of the team that enters the field this weekend. There was tactical work that used almost the entire length of the lawn.
The coach will spare some names in the duel with Santos, as Tricolor will play their first game for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil next Wednesday, against Flamengo, in Morumbi. Miranda, suspended from this match, should play in Vila Belmiro.
The good news was Luan, who again worked without limitations with his colleagues. Only Caio, Arboleda and André Anderson are recovering from injuries at Refis.
+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!
Luan worked without limitations this Saturday, at São Paulo — Photo: Disclosure
Tricolor broke a five-year fast and won 3-0 the only classic played at the stadium in 2022.
A possible São Paulo for this Sunday has Jandrei; Diego Costa, (Ferraresi) Miranda and Léo (Luizão); Rafinha, Gabriel Neves, Galoppo, Patrick and Welington; Nikão and Marcos Guilherme (Busts).
Jandrei, from São Paulo, during training with São Paulo, on a cold afternoon in the capital — Photo: Disclosure
Buoyed by the victory against Red Bull Bragantino and the qualification to the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, Tricolor has 29 points, one less than this Sunday’s opponent.
The distance to the G-6 is seven points, and the victory in the classic can bring São Paulo closer to the great objective proposed within the club for the 2022 Brasileirão.
Ceni should use reserves in the classic against Santos in Vila
+ Read more news from São Paulo
+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!
🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧
+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv
— Photo: ge.globo