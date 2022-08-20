Saturday Session Film is The Day After Tomorrow

Estimated reading time: 0 minute

This Saturday (20), starting at 2:10 pm, Rede Globo shows the film O Dia After Tomorrow (2004). The action, adventure and post-apocalyptic science fiction feature is directed by Roland Emmerich. Meanwhile, the production is also by Roland Emmerich, with the assistance of Mark Gordon and Kelly Van Horn. The Saturday Session will air right after the presentation of Jornal Hoje.

Synopsis of The Day After Tomorrow

The Earth undergoes climatic changes that drastically modify the life of humanity. With the north growing colder and experiencing a new ice age, millions of survivors are heading south. However, paleoclimatologist Jack Hall takes the opposite route and leaves for New York, as he believes his son Sam is still alive.

Cast

In the cast, Dennis Quaid is Jack Hall, Jake Gyllenhaal is Sam Hall, Emmy Rossum is Laura Chanpagnan, and Arjay Smith is Brian Parks. Meanwhile, Dash Mihok is Jason Evans, Jay O. Sanders is Frank Harris, Sela Ward is Dr. Lucy Hall, and Nestor Serrano is Gomez.

In addition, Austin Nichols is JD, Ian Holm is Terry Rapson, Tamlyn Tomita is Janet Tokada, Kenneth Welsh is Raymond Becker, Perry King is President Blake, and Christopher Britton is Vorsteen.

Trailer for The Day After Tomorrow

Reception in cinemas

To produce the film, there was an expense of US$ 125 million. Meanwhile, the amount raised worldwide was $552,639,571.

Where to watch?

To watch the film without cuts and advertisements, it is available on Star+.

How did critics rate The Day After Tomorrow?

Overall, the film received many mixed reviews. While there was a lot of praise for the visual effects, the film also received a lot of criticism about the script, and scientific inaccuracies.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film received a rating of 45%. The film’s general consensus reads that it is “A ridiculous popcorn movie filled with clunky dialogue, but the spectacular visuals will save it from being a total disaster.”

Anyway, did you like our article?