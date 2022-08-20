Scott Eastwood is back in Fast and Furious Scott Eastwood is back in Fast and Furious

In an exclusive report by The Hollywood Reporter, ‘Cypher’ villain Charlize Theron is not the only one to return to the Fast & Furious franchise, with actor Scott Eastwood also returning.

‘Nobody’ is returning to Toretto’s family

As reported above, THR has confirmed the return of Scott Eastwood to the role of ‘Nobody’ in Fast & Furious 10. The character, who was introduced in the eighth film in the franchise, did not return in the ninth production.

With few details other than his return confirmation available, the secret government agent under the watch of Mister Nobody (Kurt Russell), hasn’t had much screen time in the franchise, and it’s unclear what his role in the film will be.

There is no information on a possible return of Russell’s character.

Later this month, Titans and Reacher actor Alan Ritchson was also confirmed in the film’s cast, expected to play one of the villains.

All about Fast and Furious 10

The newest production from Universal Pictures has the direction of Louis Leterrier, screenplay by Dan Mazeau alongside Justin Lin, and the return of the protagonist Vin Diesel. Diesel, Neal Moritz, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincent will executive produce the film.

The rest of the cast consists of Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron.

Actors Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior and Michael Rooker are the new faces of the franchise.

Fast and Furious 10 has a confirmed release date for May 19, 2023 in all Brazilian theaters.

