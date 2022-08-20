See press predictions for Palmeiras vs Flamengo: media highlights

Credit: Editing/Reproduction

Football Sunday promises a lot of emotions in Brazil with the regional classic between Palmeiras and Flamengo, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão, a duel considered as the anticipated “final” of the Brasileirão 2022. straight into the competition. Check out!

Nilson Cesar pins the winner of Palmeiras x Flamengo: “It will give”

For the narrator Nilson Cesar, from Jovem Pan radio, Palmeiras will achieve the important victory, which will lead to the Brasileirão title, since Verdão will be able to open an advantage of 12 points against the Rio rival.

“It will give Palmeiras. I woke up with this feeling. Verdão in the head“, throbbed the narrator, noting then that it will be difficult to avoid the Palmeirense title after the eventual victory at Allianz.

“And here’s the thing, Palmeiras winning the game, without a doubt, opens up a huge advantage and will hardly be reached in the Brazilian Championship and will beat the champion”, he added.

“And Flamingo? Flamengo for me is the favorite in Libertadores”, concluded Nilson Cesar.

Neto points out who wins the Palmeiras x Flamengo duel in the Brasileirão and warns: “It’s over”

In the program “Os Donos da Bola” this Friday (19), former player Neto projected the match.

“I’m going from Palmeiras. If you win (Palmeiras), you are already Brazilian champion. If you win all eight games at Allianz Parque, it’s over”, said Neto.

Denílson scores Palmeiras x Flamengo in the Brasileirão Serie A

“This game will be 1-0 for Palmeiras. Even if Flamengo enters with a full team. I don’t think it’s going to be 2-0 like I said earlier. 1-0 is good for the match, at Allianz Parque”, said Denílson, five-time world champion and commentator on the Jogo Aberto program, on TV Band.

Palmeiras vs Flamengo: Milton Neves provokes and opines the “decision” score for the Brasileirão

Despite Flamengo’s great performance in recent games, Milton Neves projected a victory for Palmeiras. Provoking Rubro-Negro, the score quoted by the journalist was not a rout, with the result of 1 to 0 being pointed out.

“Flamengo can’t even smell it! 1 to 0 for Palmeiras.”, he nailed on Rádio Bandeirantes.

Renato Maurício Prado wins Libertadores and Copa do Brasil

“This Flamengo team can win a lot. I think, I’ll make a prediction here. The Copa do Brasil and Libertadores wins, I think Dorival’s team wins these two titles. I don’t know about the Brasileirão”, said RMP.

Milton Neves calls Gabigol, from Flamengo, a “bag” and disapproves of his conduct: “He filled the brass”

The journalist detonated Gabigol’s behavior, caught leaving a nightclub in the early hours of this Friday (19). Pointing out that the striker was drunk, the journalist from the Band highlighted that the Flamengo idol is seen as an inspiration for several fans and needs to care for his image.

“Did you see ‘Gabiex-gol’ leaving a nightclub drunk? The reporter was interviewing and he was soft… he was already caught under a table in a gambling establishment. I don’t know (if I was off). He filled the brass! Jô was not sent away (from Corinthians) because he was drinking at dawn?! He can’t fill the tin, he’s still a Flamengo idol”, he said on Rádio Bandeirantes.