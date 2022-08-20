See the likely lineup of Atlético today against Goiás in the Brasileirão

Credit: Disclosure / Atletico

This Saturday (20), Atlético x Goiás face each other at 4:30 pm (GMT), at the Mineirão stadium, in Belo Horizonte, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão. After a full week of training, Galo wants the second consecutive victory in command of Cuca to climb the table.

Atletico lineup against Goiás

In seventh place with 35 points, Galo can reach fifth position. In addition to making the result in front of the fan, you also need to cheer against some of your opponents. For today’s game, Otávio is the only absence from the Minas Gerais team. The midfielder is recovering from a muscle injury and has no return date.

Initially, it is possible to make occasional changes in the starting line-up, such as Alan Kardec, who scored a goal over Coritiba last Sunday. In addition to Nacho Fernández, who was responsible for the beautiful play that resulted in the goal of shirt 14.

If Cuca opts for Kardec, Cristian Pavón would be an option on the bench. Cast as a winger, the Argentinian is slowly getting along with his new teammates and the coach’s methodology. If confirmed, Hulk would act further back, a role he played with Diego Costa. Nacho, in turn, is Zaracho’s deputy in the creative sector.

The novelty among the related is Eduardo Vargas. He was cut from the trip to Curitiba, leftover from the fine for expulsion against Palmeiras in Libertadores.

Atletico’s probable lineup against Goiás is as follows: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Zaracho (Nacho); Pavón (Kardec), Hulk and Keno.

The eliminations in the ‘Cups’ is passed at Atlético. The focus now is to seek the best possible classification in Serie A. Absolute holder of Cuca, Allan is uncomfortable with his current position.

“Now the only thing left for us is the Brazilian, and we are not happy with the classification we are in. We have to take back all the good things we had from last year, and take what happened this year as a lesson. We cannot accept. As much as we were upset, it was p… of life, but it passed, it is to take what happened as a lesson, which was not repeated anymore – he said.