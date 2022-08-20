See which card best fits your profile

Many people consider the credit card a villain in financial life. On the other hand, there are those who consider that it can be a great ally, because with a card you can buy online safely, not to mention the practicality of paying in installments for some expenses that you are not able to pay at once. In addition to all this, it is also possible to benefit from the use of a credit card to accumulate miles and being able to buy trips using a specific flag, for example.

However, it is worth noting that using the card the wrong way can end up making it a big problem. In order to avoid this, you need to choose an ideal credit card to meet your needs without having the chance to hurt your budget. On the market, we have several types of cards: with an annual fee or without, with immediate approval, with cashback, miles and points, with a high limit and much more.

With so many options available, can we choose the best option? With the advancement of technology, nowadays everything has become easier, and even a Quiz to choose your ideal card has been created.

Discover the Ideal Card Quiz

The Ideal Card Quiz is nothing more than an online tool and 100% free, which aims to help you find the right credit card for you with just 20 seconds of your time. Even if you are negative, looking for immediate approval or seeking zero annuity, this quiz can help you, as it focuses on your moment in life and seeks to deliver an option that best matches your current style.

This Quiz is a tool developed by a company called Mobills, which is part of the Toro Group, whose main objective is to generate financial freedom for people. The company has several initiatives that facilitate the management of your bank accounts, helping you pay lower fees and also simplify the process when looking for your ideal credit card, or maybe even getting a loan.

If you are interested in knowing which card best fits your life, just access this link and answer the Quiz, which is really quick and practical.