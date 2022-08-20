Selena Gomez shares video with her sister at Olivia Rodrigo’s concert

The big sister everyone would like to have! At the end of last night (19), Selena Gomez used her TikTok profile to share an emotional video recorded with her sister on her mother’s side, Gracie Teefeyduring a concert Olivia Rodrigo. In the images, which are only 13 seconds long, we can see Selena, who wears a purple bucket hat, crouched beside the chair where her sister is sitting. To the sound of “drivers license“, one of the biggest hits of olivia, they sing to each other, and hug each other at the end. See the log below:

What a beautiful moment, isn’t it? It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that Selena Gomez and Gracie Teefey are seen together publicly. In November 2019, the two attended the premiere of “Frozen 2“, held in Los Angeles, United States. On the occasion, the two posed for photos on the red carpet, and even gave a kiss of love! Just take a look:

It is worth mentioning that this video posted by Selena was recorded a few months ago, since the “Sour Tour“, debut tour of Olivia Rodrigo, held their last show in July in London, England. For now, the artist has no new live performance dates scheduled.

Selena Gomez may release career documentary this year

Although fans of Selena Gomez are excited about the singer’s return to the studio, the next project released by the artist could be a documentary. This Tuesday (17), rumors began to circulate on social networks that the artist is producing a documentary about her career, called “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me“.

A screenshot of the website Film Ratings shows that the production is scheduled to debut this year and will be distributed by apple and Interscope Films. The film’s ratings also drew attention. Persons aged 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult when viewing the documentary in the United States.

Selena is known for being a multi-artist, with successful projects in television, film and music. In addition to the series’ success “Only Murders In The Building“, Gomez has a cooking show, “Selena + Chef“, on HBO Max. She also served as an executive producer on series such as “13 Reasons Why“, from Netflix.