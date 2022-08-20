She-Hulk Writer Reveals What Her Idea For Black Widow Movie Was Like

After the launch of some series on Disney+, Black Widow ended up being the first movie released in theaters by Marvel Studios in Phase 4, phase that begins the Saga of the Multiverse.

In July 2021, the first solo adventure of the spy lived by Scarlett Johansson debuted, a film that was released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney + for an additional fee of R$ 69.90, the only Marvel film to try this release model. .

Black Widow ended up being directed by Cate Shortland and written by Eric Pearson, but at the time Marvel made a long selection, with websites claiming that Kevin Feige came to meet with more than 60 different directors.

And one of the ideas that the Marvel boss heard was from Jessica Gao, the showrunner of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes, a series that has already premiered on Disney+. His idea was eventually rejected, but it probably helped that some time later he got the job in She-Hulk.

And in an interview for The WrapJessica Gao talked about her idea for the film from Black Widow:

“Basically, you would find out in high school, as a teenage Russian spy, Natasha was sent to infiltrate an American high school because she had to murder someone’s father. Then, 20 years later, she goes back to the same school in a class reunion, and has to deal with the consequences of this false identity where she betrayed all these people from high school.”

