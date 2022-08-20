Sheilla has an emotional farewell in a festive game full of champions

photo: Marcos Vieira/EMDAPress Sheilla is honored alongside her grandmother, Dona Terezinha, her supporter A game with no winners and no losers. In fact, the fan, who filled the Arena Minas, was the one who won the most, as he watched an exciting volleyball game. That was the game “Set Final”, which marked the farewell of the former opposite Sheilla, who leaves the court to dedicate herself, now, to the backstage of volleyball. It can be said that the game went from Beijing to London, which by the way were the names of the teams, in allusion to the two Olympic gold medals won by Sheilla. In the end, the Beijing team won 2-1 (25/21, 22/25 and 26/24), in a game that had only three sets, and a series of tributes. But the most satisfied, of course, were the 3,800 fans who attended the Arena Minas, as they saw a high-level volleyball played by no less than the owners of 28 Olympic medals.

Final Set: photos of ex-opposite Sheilla’s farewell in Minas Sheilla started at Team Beijing, having at her side, Fofão, Carol Gattaz, Thaísa, Gabi, Fernanda Garay, Fabi, Leia, Maurício and Kisy. In Team Londres, Macris, Lorrene, Walewska, Fabiana, Pri Dairot, Reggiane, Escadinha, William and Vissotto.

And those who were in the gym, watched spectacular plays. And you can also watch a special duel between Sheilla and Gabi, the two highest scorers of the game, with 14 points each. The two started on the same team, but in the second set, they switched sides and then, the crowd went wild.

“Saca na Gabi”, shouted the fans, as Sheilla went to serve. “Sca na Sheilla”, was the cry when the other was going to serve. But this was not the only sensation of the game. At a given moment, Maurício seemed to have stopped being a setter, becoming a libero, due to the beautiful defenses. And that made everyone turn to Escadinha. “He wants to take your position,” shouted Fofão and Vissotto, jokingly.

photo: Marcos Vieira/EMDAPress Sheilla attacks in the net exit: remembering the times of opposite

And it was only the game ended, for the emotion to take over the court. Sheilla was thrilled. “Gratitude, that’s all I can say right now. Too happy. Remembering the times when I started and just had to cross the street, because I live across the street. It’s exciting.” Fiofão was crying in a corner, comforted by Escadinha and Maurício. “Although it’s a party, it’s a sad moment for me, because it’s another idol that leaves the courts. But the legacy remains.”