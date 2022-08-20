Sony didn’t pay to remove Culf of the Lamb from Game Pass, claims Devolver Digital

The company was accused of receiving money for not bringing its game to the subscription system

Recent accusations made by Microsoft that Sony would be paying developers to keep games away from Game Pass began to result in a series of accusations related to companies that followed the scheme. On the social networks, screenwriter Gary Whita stated that Cult of the Lamba recent success by Devolver Digital, was one of the games that received money for not entering the subscription system.

In an interview with Kinda Funny host Blessing Adoye, Whita stated that Devolver received financial incentives to stay away from the Xbox platform. In a statement sent to The Gamer website, the publisher stated that the allegations are completely false and there was no kind of agreement in that regard.

Released on August 11th, the game features a cute little sheep that aims to defeat ancient gods and form your own cult of followers. With versions available for PRAÇA, macOS, Nintendo Switch and platforms PlayStation and Xboxthe game has proved to be a great success and has surpassed the mark of 1 million copies sold.

Sony and Microsoft exchange accusations

The rumor that Cult of the Lamb had its release influenced in some way by Sony comes from documents sent to the Brazilian Administrative Council for Economic Defense. In them, Microsoft argues that its acquisition of Activision Blizzard will not hurt the market and that, in fact, it is Sony that carries out anti-competitive activities against your opponents.

Among the arguments used by the company are accusations that the Japanese rival uses its economic power and influence to block titles from entering Game Pass. However, Microsoft is not specific about which games would have been affected by this practice, nor how often it would be used.

The situation gave rise to various speculations about which games would have been affected by Sony, which resulted in the charges against Cult of the Lamb. According to Whitta, the PlayStation owner knew that without her influence, most gamers would prefer to enjoy the game through Game Pass instead of charging the amounts charged on their platforms.

…..

Has PlayStation 5 available on Amazon. The console in the full version + the game Horizon Forbidden West is leaving for BRL 4,549.99 on Amazon. Check out this and other offers here.

Source: The Gamer