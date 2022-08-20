Start JLo and Ben Affleck’s Wedding Weekend: Everything You Need to Know

There is no deadline that is not met and for JLo and Ben Affleck today is the day an extraordinary celebration will begin in Georgia, where they have planned a second wedding that will last three days.

The ceremony will take place at Riceboro, Georgia, a property the 50-year-old actor bought in 2003 when Jennifer Lopez she was his first bride. The perfect setting for this second union, as the couple got married on July 17 in a surprise ceremony in las vegas .

According to several reports, trucks from suppliers have already started to arrive at the place to prepare a party for which several personalities from Hollywood , so you’ll also have a great security deployment. Perhaps also to avoid incidents like the one a few weeks ago, when on the day of Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari, the singer’s first husband infiltrated and made a to live through his social networks touring the entire property before being captured by guard agents.

depending on location Page Sixthis friday will be the “rehearsal dinner”, tomorrow saturday will be the formal wedding and on sunday they will close the weekend with a picnic on property grounds overlooking the North Newport River, located on the Hampton Island Reservation which is not permitted unless you are a resident or guest of one of them.

The property consists of three parts, the “Casa Grande”, the “Casa das Ostras” and the “Casa de Verano”; each can accommodate over 20 people and also has its own dock complex.

So far, the couple has only been seen walking and shopping in Savannah, accompanied by Violet, the eldest daughter of the actor with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. However, guests like Matt Damon , a friend of the actor for many years; and Jimmy Kimmel.

Ben and Jen are very excited to celebrate their wedding this weekend in Georgia. It’s a special place for them as a couple and they can’t wait to celebrate their love in front of their friends.” univision.

A long (very long) wait

The couple met in 2001, 21 years ago, and got engaged in 2003, however, they called off the union a few days after it took place, after which they also ended their relationship and remained separated for 17 years.

The two met again in April 2021, after the singer broke off her engagement with athlete and businessman Alex Rodríguez and he ended his relationship with Cuban actress Ana de Armas.

A year later, Affleck decided to propose again and three months later they were married in an intimate ceremony with some friends at Las Vegas’ White Wedding Chapel, officiated by minister Ryan Wolfe.