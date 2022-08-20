‘Stranger Things’: Creators Confirm That [SPOILER] really died

In an interview with Josh Horowitzthe creators Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed that the deaths of Papa and Eddie, who has become one of the fan favorites, were definitive in the 4th season of ‘Stranger Things‘.

Furthermore, the duo also confirmed that Max was brain dead, despite insisting that the character is still “alive”.

“Max is brain dead, blind and has had his bones broken. She’s had better days, but she’s still alive.”

In one of the last scenes of the fourth cycle, Eleven enters the mind of Max, who is hospitalized in a coma after her confrontation with Vecna, but ends up finding nothing; just a void full of darkness – which confirms the character’s brain death.

The series was created by Matt Duffer and Ross Dufferwho have already revealed they have a plan to end production on season five.

In a small town, a group of children come across a secret government experiment, which opens the portal to another dimension, called the ‘upside down’. The boys then begin their own investigations, which lead them to an extraordinary mystery involving supernatural forces and a very, very strange little girl.

The cast has Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Joe Keery, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery.

It is known that the new season of the series Netflix‘Stranger Things‘, has one less episode than Season 3, but fans don’t have to worry as, in terms of length, it’s much longer than Season 3.

In an interview with IGN, the series’ co-creator, Ross Dufferthe 4th season will have “almost the size” from the previous. In turn, the director Shawn Levy confirmed that multiple episodes of season 4 will be longer than some of its films.

“I released two movies in the time we were doing Season 4. We have multiple episodes that are longer than ‘Free Guy’ and ‘The Adam Project’”said Levy.

By the way, the films mentioned by the showrunner has 1h55 and 1h46 respectively. One of these episodes will be the last of the season, which will be over two hours long, according to The Wrap.

Regarding the length of the season, Ross Duffer explained that it gives characters the opportunity to develop and have more screen time: “We talked about this being a very revealing season as there are a lot of things we want to tell the audience and reveal in terms of the Upside Down and what’s really going on here in Hawkins.”.

Remembering that, according to The Wall Street Journal, the company is spending $30 million per episode on season 4 of ‘Stranger Things‘, making it the most expensive TV series in history. I mean, it didn’t come cheap!

