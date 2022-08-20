Synopsis, cast, and trailer for Supercine

Estimated reading time: two minutes

This Saturday (13), Supercine shows, from 00:20, the film Sexy Por Acidente. In short, it is an American comedy film, which has the script and direction of Abby Kohn and Marc Silversteini. Meanwhile, production is by Nicolas Chartier, McG, Alissa Phillips, Dominic Rustam, Amy Schumer and

Mary Viola. The feature airs right after the program Altas Horas.

Sexy By Accident Synopsis

Renee, an ordinary woman, struggles daily with her insecurity. After falling off her bike and hitting her head, she suddenly wakes up believing she is the most capable and beautiful woman in the world, starting to live life more confidently and without fear of failure.

Cast

Amy Schumer is Renee Bennett, Michelle Williams is Avery LeClaire, Emily Ratajkowski is Mallory, and Aidy Bryant is Vivian. Busy Philipps is Jane, Naomi Campbell is Helen, Lauren Hutton is Lily LeClaire, and Tom Hopper is Grant LeClaire.

In addition, Sasheer Zamata is Tasha, Dave Attell is Really Tan Dude, and Adrian Martinez is Mason.

Sexy By Accident trailer

Box office

In all, the film cost $32 million. Meanwhile, it grossed a total revenue of $94,59,426.

What did the critics think of the film?

According to website Rotten Tomatoes, the film received an approval rating of 35% from 232 reviews. Additionally, 35% of the audience approved the film, based on 2,500 reviews. According to the critical consensus, “Sexy by Accident has a charming star and the sketch of a worthwhile comedy – but unlike its suddenly confident central character, he suffers from a fundamental lack of conviction.”

Where to watch?

If you want to watch the film uncut and without advertising, know that it is available on Telecine. Or, you can rent the title on YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, or Apple TV.

