TAAG resumes direct flights to Cuba with the largest aircraft in its fleet

TAAG Linhas Aéreas de Angola, as part of its sustained growth plan, has just revised its flight schedule with significant adjustments to intercontinental connections from Luanda.





Respectively, connections to Havana will be reopened and the new Luanda – Madrid route, inaugurated in June this year, will have a weekly flight increase in response to the increasing levels of demand and aircraft occupancy rate.

The route to Cuba had been discontinued during the period of the pandemic and the conditions are met for the resumption of connection between two countries that share strong historical links (mainly during the Angolan War of Independence, which had the support of Cuban troops to confront the Portuguese) and exchange of passengers, namely with the entry into Angolan territory of the corporate segment (Cuban doctors and teachers) and trips related to tourism, education and health care in the opposite direction.

As of November 8, flights will resume, with departures from Luanda – Havana operated by a Boeing 777-300ER plane, the company’s largest with 293 seats, with fortnightly frequencies in November, weekly frequencies in December and again fortnightly frequencies in February. of 2023.

The routes to Madrid continue to be operated by the Airbus A330-200 rented from its crew from the Portuguese HiFly, which takes up to 298 passengers, and will now have three weekly frequencies with the addition of the new flight on Tuesdays.

With information from the TAAG Press Office



