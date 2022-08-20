The 7 best movies to cry on Netflix

Who has never been moved by a film that throws the first stone. Movies to cry are ideal for those who need to relieve tensions and want to embark on an exciting plot. They are—in most cases—dramas, but they can have a good dose of romance or be inspired by true stories.







It is the case of My Name is Radio, starring Cuba Gooding Jr. and which tells the story of a football coach who inspired a town by befriending a person with a mental disability.

Beyond, Freedom Writersfrom 2007, tells the story of a young teacher who decides to help her students discover their potential and get rid of the violence that surrounds them.

For those who can’t resist a story with animals, Marley and Mewhich features Jennifer Aniston in the cast, is a classic that cannot be left out of the list.

With so many titles, it’s even difficult to choose what to watch first, so the Canaltech created a list of the best movies to cry on Netflix for you to marathon. Check it out below.

&amp;nbsp;

One of the most famous films for moving audiences to tears is this 2019 feature that tells the story of Memo, a mentally handicapped sheep herder who lives with his grandmother and her daughter.

His peaceful life was going well, but everything changes when one day he is accused of murdering the daughter of the commander of the place. As a result, he is arrested and sentenced to death, and he will need to find a way to prove his innocence.

The protagonist is played by Aras Bulut Íynemli who delivers a brilliant performance in bringing Memo to life. It is worth remembering that the actor has no disability, and his talent was responsible for such a believable performance.

Another curiosity is that the film is a Turkish production, remake of a South Korean feature film of the same name, released in 2013. The direction is by Mehmet Ada Öztekin and the script was signed by Kubilay Tat.

&amp;nbsp;

Inspired by a true story, this film follows Chris, a single and devoted father, who, after being abandoned by his wife, needs to find a way to take care of his five-year-old son.

It turns out that he is unemployed and in the search for a job he only gets an unpaid internship, which he accepts thinking he would soon be hired. Problems escalate when his financial situation worsens and he and his son are evicted. Without ever losing hope, Chris will do anything to show his son the bright side of life.

Released in 2007, this drama was directed by Gabriele Muccino and stars Will Smith, who received praise for his performance.

&amp;nbsp;

Another movie famous for moving the audience is this feature by Stephen Chbosky. Produced in 2017, the work is inspired by the novel of the same name by RJ Palacio and tells the story of August Pullman, a 10-year-old boy who was born with an easy deformity and underwent 27 plastic surgeries.

After being educated at home by his mother for a long time, the boy will have to attend regular school, and it will not be easy to deal with the adaptation period and the mean jokes from his colleagues.

With a narrative that shows the different points of view of the same story, Extraordinary delivers a film full of messages of overcoming and hope. Starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, Jacob Tremblay and Brazilian actress Sônia Braga, the drama won thousands of fans around the world.

&amp;nbsp;

Those who like a good romance (and even those who don’t like it much) have certainly seen this classic of the genre. Released in 1991, this film shows love happening in many ways, especially between two 11-year-olds.

Starring Macauly Culkin, Dan Aykryd, Tom Villard, among others and directed by Howard Zieff, the feature is perfect for those who want to cry seeing a beautiful romantic story.

&amp;nbsp;

Still talking about love stories, this 2011 film tells the story of Emma (Anne Hathaway) and Dexter (Jim Sturgess), two young people who met on the night of their graduation, on July 15, 1988. , they decide to meet every year, always on the same date.

The story follows the meeting of the two for almost 20 years and shows how each one faced the difficulties and happiness of life, and how somehow they remain connected to each other.

It is worth remembering that the film is based on the best-selling book of the same name by David Nicholls, and features in addition to the protagonists Patricia Clarkson, Rafe Spall, Romola Garai, among others. The direction was with Lone Scherfig.

&amp;nbsp;

Anyone who wants to get emotional will certainly like this film that tells the story of Joel and Clementine, a couple who tried for years to make their relationship a success, but who, in the face of fiasco, decided to separate.

Sad and disillusioned, the young lady decided to erase the memories with Joel, using an experimental technique. Upon learning this, the boy decides to do the same, but gives up when he realizes that even the memories of bad events are essential in his life.

Hailed as one of the best romantic dramas today, this feature was directed by Michel Gondry and stars Mark Ruffalo, Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey. That’s right, the actor who starred in several comedy films, such as Dumb & Dumb brings the depressed and bitter protagonist to life.

The film was also nominated for several awards such as the Golden Globe, Bafta and won, in 2005, the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

&amp;nbsp;

Last but not least is trees of peace which premiered on Netflix in June 2022 and which tells the story of four women who band together to survive the Rwandan genocide.

Inspired by the true story of the country’s massacre, the feature directed by Alanna Brown brings a touching narrative that mixes brutality and beauty, and mixes the life story of these women with the historical context portrayed. Get the tissues ready!

