The best movies and series with the MCU Hulk

The best of Mark Ruffalo’s career!
You can even meet Mark Ruffalo due to its performance as the Hulk at the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the actor is much more than that. Operating in the entertainment industry since the early 1990s, Ruffalo has built a solid career for himself, full of renowned productions under his belt, making him one of the most versatile artists of his generation.
With that in mind, we gathered here the best movies and series with Mark Ruffalo for you to know more about the actor’s work!
Spotlight: Secrets Revealed (2015)
where to watch: Star+, Google Play, Youtube, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.
winner of Oscar in Best moviein 2016, the long Spotlight: Secrets Revealed is inspired by a true story. The plot follows a group of journalists who investigate cases of child abuse by priests that are covered up by the Catholic Church. Armed with thousands of documents that prove the crimes took place, the team tries at all costs to publicize such atrocities.
In the film, Mark Ruffalo plays Michael Rezendesa role that earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Spotlight: Secrets Revealed has direction of Tom McCarthy (Stillwater: In Search of Truth) and has great stars in the cast such as Rachel McAdams, Michael Keaton, John Slattery, Stanley Tucci and Liev Schreiber.
Zodiac (2007)
where to watch: Globoplay, Youtube, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.
Zodiac is one of the most consecrated films in Mark Ruffalo’s curriculum, so he couldn’t miss this list. The film follows an obsessive hunt for the famous serial killer known as the Zodiac, which terrorized the city of San Francisco (USA) during the 1960s and 1970s. Thus, to decipher the enigmatic messages and letters sent by the killer to the newspapers, three men dedicate all the time of their lives to solve the case and capture him.
In addition to Ruffalo, Zodiac has Jake Gyllenhaal and Robert Downey Jr. in the cast. The film is directed by David Fincher (Fight Club).
The Island of Fear (2010)
where to watch: Netflix, HBO Max, Telecine, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play and Apple TV.
Set in the 1950s, The island of the fear follows the investigation of two detectives into the disappearance of a patient who lived in a psychiatric hospital for criminals. But when a mysterious doctor appears and disturbing visions begin to emerge, they will realize that not all is as it seems.
The island of the fear is one of the most popular films by the renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese (Taxi Driver, Goodfellas). In addition to Ruffalo, the cast has Leonardo DiCaprio, Michelle Williams, Ben Kingsley, Emily Mortimer, Max von Sydow and Patricia Clarkson.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
where to watch: Netflix, HBO Max, Star+, Globoplay, YouTube, Google Play and Apple TV.
In Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mindwe follow Joel’s journey (Jim Carrey) to literally forget about his old love, Clementine (Kate Winslet), after he discovers that she underwent a procedure that erased him from her memory. So Joel decides to do the same, but ends up stuck in his own memories after changing his mind halfway through.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind mix science fiction and romance, in a plot directed by Michel Gondry (The Almost Human Nature). The film also has Kirsten Dunst and Elijah Wood in the cast.
Suddenly 30 (2004)
where to watch: Netflix, Star+, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.
In the same year that he appeared in the renowned Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless MindMark Ruffalo starred in one of the genre’s most beloved romantic comedies: Suddenly 30from the principal Gary Winick (War brides).
In the plot, Jenna Rink (Christa B. Allen/Jennifer Graner) is frustrated with her teenage life, as well as her poor social development at school. Until she is humiliated on her 13th birthday, a situation that makes her wish to become an adult.
Miraculously, her wish comes true and Jenna wakes up the next day in the body of a 30-year-old woman. Although she is delighted at first, when the newly grown woman tries to reconnect with Matt (Mark Ruffalo), her only best friend, she discovers that she has lost touch with him years ago, and worse: Matt is about to get married.
I Know This Much Is True (2020)
where to watch: HBO Max.
I Know This Much Is True is an HBO drama miniseries starring Mark Ruffalo and inspired by the writer’s book of the same name. Wally Lamb. In the plot, the actor plays the twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, who live in a complicated relationship because of Thomas’ schizophrenia. Between betrayals and sacrifices, the production deals with how family relationships affect our lives.
Created by Derek Cianfrance, I Know This Much Is True was responsible for enshrining Ruffalo with an award from the Emmy in the category Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Moviein 2020.
Foxcatcher: A Story that Shocked the World (2014)
where to watch: Star+, YouTube, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.
Starring Mark Ruffalo, Steve Carell and Channing Tatumthe film Foxcatcher: A Story That Shocked the World follows the conflicted relationship between the millionaire John du Pont (Steve Carell) and the Olympic champion in Greco-Roman wrestling Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum).
Inspired by facts, the film shows how the fighter saw the offer as an opportunity to step out of the shadow of his older brother, who was a legend of the sport, and how John’s controversial personality ended up causing bizarre situations.
Foxcatcher: A Story That Shocked the World has direction of Bennett Miller (The Man Who Changed the Game) and the actors Sienna Miller, Vanessa Redgrave and Anthony Michael Hall are also in the movie.
Collateral (2004)
where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Telecine, YouTube, Google Play and Apple TV.
collateral it’s a film by the filmmaker Michael Mann (Fire against fire) which tells the story of Max (Jamie Foxx), a taxi driver whose peace is interrupted when he takes Vincent as a passenger (Tom Cruise), a hired assassin who is in Los Angeles (USA) to complete a mission on behalf of a drug cartel. With the promise of making money in a simple way, Max ends up getting involved with the criminal’s universe, something that takes on unimaginable proportions.
In the film, Ruffalo plays the detective Ray Fanning. collateral also has Jada Pinkett Smith and Javier Bardem in the cast.
Even If Nothing Goes Right (2013)
where to watch: Google Play, YouTube and Apple TV.
Even If Nothing Goes Right follows the trajectory of a singer-songwriter who, after losing all hope of becoming successful, ends up meeting a famous music producer during a performance at a bar. The problem is, he’s in one of the worst moments of her career.
with direction of John Carney (sing street), the film features Ruffalo, Keira Knightley, Adam Levine, Hailee Steinfeld, Catherine Keener and James Corden.
Dark Waters: The Price of Truth (2019)
where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play and Apple TV.
In Dark Waters: The Price of TruthMark Ruffalo plays a lawyer who, after discovering a dark secret involving a rise in unexplained deaths and a prestigious company, decides to risk his life, his career and his family relationships to expose the truth.
Dark Waters: The Price of Truth is directed by Todd Haynes (Carol) and also have the actors Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Bill Pullman and Victor Garber in the cast.