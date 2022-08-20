The best movies of 2022 (so far) – Life

Similar to what we have already done with the series, and in no specific order of preference, this is our list of the best of 2022 to date, duly accompanied by a podcast so that those interested have material to discuss whether or not we are right in our opinion. selection.

Belle (2021)

A: Mamoru Hosoda

Despite being a Japanese anime, don’t go wrong or make the mistake of thinking that it’s a movie just for fans of the genre; is not. It is indeed one that is worth seeing and is one of the best to have premiered in Portuguese theaters in 2022.

The story follows Suzu, a 17-year-old teenager who lost her mother at an early age and who loved to sing but hasn’t done so since her mother’s death – which leads her to also distance herself from her father and isolate herself from the world. However, everything changes when she discovers “U”, an online space (think of the metaverse) in which she embodies Belle, her avatar, and regains a taste for singing. What follows is a critique of the world of Internet and stardom, very well done through a visually exuberant version of “Beauty and the Beast.”

In the podcast “The Close Up”, the Japanese director of “ Mirai no Mirai” nominated for an Oscar in 2018, tells what inspired him to make this stunning visual spectacle.



Everything Everywhere at the Same Time (2022)

A: Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Jenny Slate and Jamie Lee Curtis

The plot is exactly what the title promises — all at the same time. But here everything is synonymous with “everything good”. The premise, however, is simple: she is a Chinese-American (played by Michelle Yeoh, star of “The Tiger and the Dragon”) who owns a dry cleaner’s who can’t pay her taxes. Now, the exercise this film proposes: shuffling this idea into a comic action-packed sci-fi adventure in a fable set in a multiverse. Confused? Well… Written and directed by “Daniels”, it has been on the lips of critics and film enthusiasts since its debut at Sundance.

On The Atlantic’s “The Review” Podcast, the hosts discuss how this trip manages to be everything at once to the point where we fall into an emotional catharsis that brings us to tears.

The North Man (2022)

credits: © 2021 FOCUS FEATURES, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

A: Robert Eggers

Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Björk, Willem Dafoe

“The Man in the North” is a film about a Viking prince’s desire for bloody revenge against his uncle who killed his father. It mixes the budget and scale of something big and epic, but runs at the speed of a slow burner who wastes his time delving into the characters. The director of “A Bruxa” and “O Farol” wants to explore new horizons, although he refuses to lose his identity. To do so, he draws on a story told and retold for centuries (that of Prince Amleth who served as the inspiration for Shakespeare’s “Hamlet”) and marries the dark historical realism of nature at the time with fantasy, myth and the divine. And blood. A lot of blood.

On the “Truth & Movies” podcast, Anya Taylor-Joy tells what she liked most and what motivated her to participate in the Robert Eggers film.



The event (“L’Événement”, 2021)

A: Audrey Diwan

Cast: Anamaria Vartolomei, Kacey Mottet Klein, Luàna Bajrami, Pio Marmaï, Sandrine Bonnaire

France, 1963. Anne, a young student of French literature, bright and with a promising future, is faced with an unexpected and unwanted pregnancy. A story about women’s rights and the body itself, set 12 years before abortion was legalized.

On Little White Lies’ “Truth & Movies” podcast, hosts comment on this film that won the official competition at the 78th Venice Film Festival.

The Batman (2022)

A: Matt Reeves

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano

Christopher Nolan’s trilogy changed the way Hollywood looked at superheroes and raised the bar for the genre. In 2022, Matt Reeves revisited the Batman story and co-wrote the script for this film that received good reviews but was also divided. Long, too dark or even too depressing Robert Pattinson were some of the adjectives used to describe the film.

In this episode of our podcast, we discuss what the new adaptation led by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson can bring, 10 years after the last superhero solo film.

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

A: Joseph Kosinski

Cast: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm

The sequel to the classic “Top Gun” (1986) isn’t just a box office hit — critics were also very pleased with what they saw. Tom Cruise had warned that the show was coming and the truth is that the film does not disappoint. It’s putting on your aviator sunglasses and preparing for an action-packed and absolutely stunning trip.