The disappearance of 43 students in Mexico was attended by the military







Encinas presented a report to the families of the missing youths Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

The Mexican military is responsible for the 2014 disappearance of 43 students from Ayotzinapa, the government’s Truth and Access to Justice Commission said on Thursday, 18.

According to the document, the disappearance and execution of the youths was a “crime of State” either by omission, participation or actions taken at the time by the military and by local and federal politicians. In addition to the disappearance, the report also pointed to the military’s guilt in six other murders.

As reported by the newspaper “Excelsior”, after a meeting between the victims’ relatives and the current Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, “the Undersecretary for Human Rights and president of the Truth Commission, Alejandro Encinas, stated that there have been important advances in the investigations and confirmed the existence of sufficient evidence for the Attorney General’s Office to prosecute 51 people, including 10 federal employees”.

The servers, including the military, were part of the government of then President Enrique Peña Neto, but the president is not among those investigated for the crime.

The Commission also pointed out that the “crime of State was committed by members of the Guerreros Unidos criminal group and agents of various institutions of the Mexican State”. Furthermore, they claim that “federal and state authorities at various levels operated to alter existing evidence and facts to bring the case to a conclusion different from the truth of the facts.”

After meeting with family members, Encinas said the meeting was “difficult and painful” because, among other things, “it has been officially confirmed that there is no indication that the young people are still alive.”

The 43 students from the Isidro Burgos school disappeared between 26 and 27 September 2014 while heading by bus to the city of Iguala. They wanted to go to the capital, Mexico City, to participate in protests.

Until today, the remains of only three young people have been officially confirmed and, according to the Commission, the Navy soldiers would have tampered with an area investigated in a garbage dump – precisely where the remains of the boys were found. .