‘The Hunger Games – Song of the Birds and the Serpents’ adds NINE more cast members

according to collidernine more members have been added to the cast of ‘The Hunger Games – The Song of the Birds and the Serpents’prequel to the beloved franchise ‘Hunger Games’.

The information indicates that Irene Boehm, Cooper Dillon, Luna Kuse, Kjell Brutscheidt, Dimitri Abold, Athena Strates, Dakota Shapiro, George Somner and Vaughan Reilly will be part of the ambitious project.

Boehm will play Lamina, a tribute from District 7. Dillon will play Mizzen, a tribute from District 4, while Strates will play his mentor, Persephone Price. Kuse and Bruscheidt will be tributes Brandy and Tanner, respectively, from District 10. Abold will be Reaper, tribute from District 11. Shapiro and Reilly will be two members of Covey, Billy Taupe and Maude Ivory, respectively. And finally, Somner will play Spruce from District 12.

The group joins those previously confirmed Tom Blythwho will be the young Coriolanus Snow, and Rachel Zeglerwho will be Lucy Gray Baird.

Jerome Lance, Ashley Liao, Knox Gibson, Mackenzie Lansing, Aamer Husain, Jason Schwartzman, Max Raphael, Zoe Renee, Ayomide Adegun, Kaitlyn Akinpelumi, Sofia Sanchez and Amelie Hoeferle complete the team.

Lance will play Marcus, a tribute from District 2; Liao will play Clemensia Dovecote, one of Snow’s closest friends and mentor to the District 11 tribute; Gibson will play Bobbin, a tribute from District 8; Lansing will play Coral, tribute from District 4; Husain will play Felix Ravinstill, mentor to the District 11 tribute; and, finally, Schwartzman will be Lucrécio “Lucky” Flickerman, presenter of the Hunger Games.

Remembering that the film will be distributed in Brazil by Paris Films and will be released on the day November 16, 2023.

in the plot, “Years before he became the tyrannical president of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow sees a chance for a change of fortune when he is chosen to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the tribute girl from impoverished District 12.”

The history of ‘The Song of Birds and Serpents‘ is based on the prelude book that Suzanne Collins and it will take place 64 years before the first films, telling the plot of the Dark Days, a period of 10 years after the war, before Panem reached its peak.

The film will be directed by Francis Lawrence, responsible for directing the last three chapters of ‘Hunger Games‘. The script is signed by Collins herself and by Michael Arndtwho worked in ‘On fire’.

