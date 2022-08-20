today’s time and movie (20/08)

Today’s Saturday Session, 20, shows The Day After Tomorrow (2004), right after Jornal Hoje. The science fiction feature film starts at 14:10, Brasília time, and will run for 1h30. The work stars Dennis Quaid and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The Day After Tomorrow is the Saturday Session movie

The film of today’s Saturday Session, August 20, is The Day After Tomorrow and starts at 14:10, Brasília time, according to the official schedule of Rede Globo.

The feature film is one of the most famous science fiction films and was quite successful in the 2000s when portraying man-made climate change throughout its existence on Earth. The protagonist of the story is climatologist Jack Hall, who tries to alert the UN about a huge storm that is about to hit the planet, but is ignored by the authorities.

As reported by the scientist, the northern region begins to cool more and more and enters a new ice age, which causes millions of people to migrate to the south, causing chaos in cities and starting catastrophic natural calamities across the world. world.

Jack’s son is stranded in New York City and the climatologist takes the opposite route and leaves for New York to try to find the boy still alive and save him before it’s too late.

Original title: The Day after Tomorrow

Cast: Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal, Emmy Rossum

Direction: Roland Emmerich

Nationality: American

Time: 14:10, Brasilia time

Watch the movie trailer of the Saturday Session today

Globe’s film schedule

In addition to today’s Saturday Session, Globo shows other films during the weekend’s programming.

Supercine – Sexy By Accident (2018) | 00:20 on Sunday, August 21

Sexy By Accident is a 2018 film starring Amy Schumer, who plays the protagonist Renee, an ordinary woman who struggles daily with her insecurity and has difficulties in dealing with the beauty standards imposed by society. One day, she falls off her bicycle and hits her head, and wakes up believing she is the most beautiful woman in the world. From there, she becomes more confident and faces life without fear of failure.

Owl I – Thieves (2010) | 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, August 21

In Thieves, a group of bandits experienced in bank robberies decide to retire, but first they plan one last audacious service that will earn them a fortune of 20 million dollars. But the mission is not so easy: they have to face Detective Jack Welles, who is ready to end their career and will stop at nothing to put them behind bars.

Owl II – Ice Castles (2010) | 4:25 am Sunday, August 21

Ice Castles tells the story of Alexis Winston, a beautiful and talented young woman who dreams of becoming a figure skating star. To achieve stardom, she needs to leave her boyfriend in her hometown. But fate for her, who goes blind after a tragedy. Her old love comes back into her life and doesn’t let her give up on what she dreams of the most.

Maximum Temperature – Beauty and the Beast (2016) | 12:30 pm on Sunday, August 21

The classic is back! The live action of Beauty and the Beast tells the story of a young girl who lives in a small French village who has her father captured by a ferocious creature. The protagonist decides to give her life to the strange being in exchange for his freedom and ends up discovering that the Beast is, in fact, a prince who needs love to return to human form.

Major Sunday – Fixed Price Killer 2: The Resurrection (2016) | 12:10 am on Monday, August 22

The weekend ends with Fixed Price Killer 2: The Resurrection. When Arthur Bishop’s love is kidnapped, he must reactivate his criminal side to save her. In the hands of the enemy, he is forced to travel the world to complete three impossible murders and do what he knows best: pretend they were accidents.

+ 5 reasons for the soap opera Chocolate com Pimenta to be reprized again