‘Tomato Flu’: What is the New Virus Identified in India | Health

A new virus, dubbed the “tomato flu”, has been identified in 82 children under the age of 5 in the southern Indian state of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The cases were recorded between May 6 and July 26 of this year, according to the article “Tomato flu outbreak in India”, published in the scientific journal “The Lancet” this week.

In addition, the Regional Medical Research Center in Bhubaneswar reported that 26 children aged 1 to 9 years in Odisha had also been infected. According to the article, no other region of India besides Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha has been affected by the virus.

The “tomato flu” got its name from the red rashes and painful blisters that erupt all over the body and reach the size of a tomato. These spots resemble those seen in smallpox cases.

According to the researchers, the viral infection can also affect immunosuppressed adults, but it is still considered rare, is in an endemic state and is not life-threatening.

Even so, the Kerala Department of Health is taking precautionary measures to monitor the viral infection and prevent its spread to other regions of India.

Although the tomato flu virus has symptoms similar to those of covid-19, such as fever, fatigue and body aches, the virus is not related to SARS-CoV-2. The researchers hypothesize that tomato flu may be an after-effect of chikungunya or dengue in children.

Another hypothesis is that the virus is a new variant of the ‘hand-foot-mouth’ viral disease, a common infection that mainly affects children aged between 1 and 5 years and immunocompromised adults.