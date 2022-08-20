TOP 10 Selection of Nominees for Best Director (2010 to 2019)

Caio Pimenta lists from the worst to the best selection of Oscar nominees for Best Director between 2010 and 2019.

10. OSCAR 2011 – 6 POINTS

Let’s start by talking about the worst lists that, let’s say, weren’t even that bad: the level of the selections was interesting.

For me, the worst season of nominated directors happened in 2011: the problem there was precisely the presence of the winner Tom Hopper and the unnecessary mannerisms of “The king’s speech”.

If David O. Russell with the right “The winner” didn’t help much either, at least we had David Fincher there and his irony in “The social network” it’s the Darren Aronofsky with the camera on Natalie Portman’s neck in “Black Swan”.

RANKING 2011

David Fincher – *****

Darren Aronofsky – ****

Joel and Ethan Coen – ***

David O. Russell – **

Tom Hooper – *

9. OSCAR 2013 – 6 POINTS

On the same level is the class of 2013 with the unexceptional David O. Russell in “The good side of life“, O Spielberg in desperate mode to win the Oscar with “Lincoln”the surprising Benh Zeitlin of “Dark Dreamer” and the heavy hand of Michael Haneke compensated with the suffocating ambience in “Love”.

For the well-constructed moral fable and the rare intelligent use of 3D, Ang Lee deserved the statuette for “The Adventures of Pi”.

8. OSCAR 2019 – 7 POINTS

Even with Alfonso Cuáron’s technical excellence in “Pomegranate” and political strength of Spike Lee in “Klan Infiltrated”the 2019 selection takes eighth place for having the worst category nomination in the decade: Adam McKay, for “vice”.

RANKING 2019

Alfonso Cuáron – *****

Spike Lee – ****

Yorgos Lanthimos and Pawel Pawlikowski – ***

Adam McKay – *

7. OSCAR 2018 – 7 POINTS

Then comes 2018 with a selection of good works such as Guillermo Del Toro, Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan who rose to the next level due to the excellent directors of the Paul Thomas Anderson in “Phantom Thread” and Jordan Peele in “Run”.

RANKING 2018

Paul Thomas Anderson and Jordan Peele– ****

Guillermo Del Toro, Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan – ***

6. OSCAR 2017 – 7 POINTS

Of the nominees in 2017, he gave four stars to the duo Damien Chazelle and Barry Jenkins, respectively, from “La La Land” and “moonlight”, while I consider the other nominated works to be good.

RANKING 2017

Damien Chazelle, Barry Jenkins– ****

Denis Villeneuve, Kenneth Lonergan, Mel Gibson – ***

5. OSCAR 2010

Best for the Class of 2010 with Quentin Tarantino in Exceptional “bastards inglorious”, the grandeur and innovation of James Cameron in “avatar” and, of course, Kathryn Bigelow and her historic feat in the tense “War on Terror”.

This trio even makes you forget that Lee Daniels, from “Preciosa”, was there.

RANKING 2011

Kathryn Bigelow, James Cameron, Quentin Tarantino – ****

Jason Reitman – ***

Lee Daniels – **

4. OSCAR 2014 – 8 POINTS

The fourth place in this TOP 10 goes to the 2014 selection that featured Martin Scorsese lavishing vitality in “the wolf of Wall Street” and Alfonso Cuáron with the madness of the sequence shots of “Gravity”.

They just don’t appear higher on the list because the Academy wanted to nominate David O. Russell, for “Cheating”.

Nobody deserve.

RANKING 2014

Alfonso Cuáron, Martin Scorsese – *****

Alexander Payne – ****

Steve McQueen – ***

David O. Russell – **

3. OSCAR 2015 – 9 POINTS

The bronze medal belongs to the Oscars 2015: if Morten Tyldum, from “The Imitation Game”, is lost in the crowd, the selection for Best Director rises considerably thanks to the sensitive and obstinate Richard Linklater in “Boyhood” and the meticulous Wes Anderson in “The Grand Budapest Hotel”.

It is also worth mentioning Alejandro González Iñarritu and his acid criticism of Hollywood, pop culture, critics and everything that came in front in “Birdman”.

RANKING 2015

Richard LinklaterWes Anderson – *****

Alejandro González Inarritu – ****

Bennett Miller – ***

Morten Tyldum – **

2. OSCAR 2012 – 9 POINTS

With no one to pull down, 2012 saw Terrence Malick at the peak of form with “The Tree of Life” and Martin Scorsese teaching a 3D class and honoring George Mélies in “Hugo Cabret’s invention”.

As a gift, there was still Woody Allen in his latest classic, “Midnight in Paris”.

RANKING 2012

Terrence Malick, Martin Scorsese – *****

Woody Allen – ****

Alexander Payne, Michel Hazanavicius – ***

1. OSCAR 2016 – 10 POINTS

Inarritu, from “the return” and, above all, the genius and moral winner of that year George Miller for “Mad Max – Fury Road”, lead the best selection of Oscar nominees for Best Director of the past decade that still featured Adam McKay in “The big bet”.

RANKING 2016

Alejandro González Iñarritu, George Miller – *****

Adam McKay – ****

Lenny Abrahamson, Tom McCarthy – ***