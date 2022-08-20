Top 6 absurd taxes charged by the world; You will not believe

All citizens revolt against the high tax rates that are charged by the government. However, the practice is common throughout the world and has always been applied in history. Check out some of the most absurd taxes that the human being has ever witnessed around the planet:

1 – Tax on urine

You didn’t read it wrong, but know that this is a very old tax that dates back to the Roman Empire. At that time, urine was used in some mercantile processes, as it was a product rich in ammonia. Therefore, people stayed close to public toilets in order to collect the “pee” of others. The empire decided to tax such collectors.

2 – Indian women paid tax for covering their breasts

Indian women who didn’t want to walk around with their breasts on display in 1924 had to pay tribute as a British colony. Lower-class women were the targets of this absurd law. Worst of all, the bigger the breasts, the greater the tribute they had to pay.

3 – Taxes per child

Another strange tax that was once levied around the world occurred in Japan. Families that had more children than were allowed by law were to pay tribute because of it. In China, on the other hand, it was necessary to pay taxes if there were less than two heirs. The same happened in the Soviet Union after World War II.

4 – Tax for treason

Even during the Middle Ages, in Great Britain, the crown decided to levy taxes on the lower strata of society. The objective is to generate taxes in extramarital relationships.

5 – Single man has to pay

It may seem strange, but several places around the world have taxed single men. In England, in 1695, men over 25 who were single had to pay for it.

6 – Watch TV

If you ever want to go to England, know that the residents there have to pay almost R$ 1,000 every year to watch free-to-air TV channels, on any device.