Trindade agrees with Toffoli’s speech that institutional coup would be economic suicide: ‘Who would say’

Minister Dias Toffoli, from the Federal Court of Justice (STF), said this Friday, 19, that the businessmen who defended a possible coup d’état in the event of the former president’s victory Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the presidential elections could be configured as an attack against democracy. Without referring to the group by name, the magistrate argued that such a stance would be an “economic suicide”. “In relation to the actions of these businessmen, attacking democracy is a criminal offense, it is a crime in our country, as it is in United States and in Europe. In democratic countries, attacking the democratic rule of law is a crime. I’m talking in theory, not in the actual case. Investors will leave, it will generate unemployment in our country, it will generate capital outflows, it will make our capitalists send money abroad, because there will be a brutal devaluation of our currency. This is madness,” he argued.

during the program The Pings of the Isgives Young panthe commentator Jose Maria Trindade considered that the magistrate is right in stating that an attempt at a democratic rupture would result in economic suicide. “There is nothing more cowardly than capital. When he senses that there is a sign of danger, he runs and runs away from the situation,” he warned. The analyst also argued that only with a democracy it is possible to provide entrepreneurs with an open economy, and legal security for investments to be made, but considered that there is a “heavy fight” that will define the country’s future in the coming years. “When there is a dictatorship, there is no freedom of the market because the State is strong and interferes. And there is no legal certainty as the dictator changes when he wants legislation and legislation trends,” he said.

