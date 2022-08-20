TudoGames: 10 fantastic Xbox Game Pass games to play now!

Launched in June 2017, Xbox Game Pass has become the world’s leading game subscription service. This made Microsoft revolutionize the gaming industry, even leading its rival, Sony, to revamp its PlayStation Plus. Over the years, Microsoft has seen its service grow significantly, bringing new features like Xbox Cloud Gaming, allowing gamers to access select games from mobile devices, and even running next-gen games on Xbox One.

















In 2022, Xbox Game Pass had another year filled with great games. Both new and old games make their catalog extremely attractive, charging a low price. The service continues to evolve each month, adding more titles that players can experience on Xbox consoles, PC, and mobile devices in the Ultimate subscription via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

With the purchase of Bethesda, Microsoft brought great titles from the developer, further enriching its catalog. Soon, with the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, we could see hits like Diablo, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty and other gigantic games arriving on their launch day. In this list, TudoCelular brings 10 games of different genres from the Xbox Game Pass catalog that deserve to be tested. It’s worth noting that the service is constantly adding new games and also removing them, so it’s possible that if you’re reading this article in the future, some title may have been removed. Another important point that needs to be clarified so that there is no confusion is that when we say platforms, we mean where you can test it with your Game Pass or Ultimate subscription, not necessarily being exclusive. Many of them are available on PlayStation consoles and also on Nintendo Switch.

10 Inside

Release date of : 29/06/2016

: 29/06/2016 platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming and PC Inside is the second game from developer Playdead, famous for the acclaimed Limbo. His new title is themed around the horrors that human beings can inflict on each other. The player takes on the role of a boy in a red shirt who investigates a mysterious factory. There’s exploration, platforming gameplay and puzzle solving in diverse areas filled with danger. Inside is a scary and dark experience, but it manages to have its beauty and instill a lot of curiosity, being one of the most peculiar games in the catalogue.

9 Stardew Valley

Release date of : 02/29/2016

: 02/29/2016 platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming and PC Stardew Valley is a quiet game, but in the best possible sense. The game starts with you inheriting your grandfather’s farm and moving to a drab town. For the next 10 or 200 hours, you will be working the harvest to build your dream farm. I know, it might sound like a pain, but Stardew Valley is easily the most relaxing game you’ll find on Xbox Game Pass. However, there is also some action, with treasure hunting and enemies that will do anything to disrupt your life.

8 Doom

Release date of : 05/13/2016

: 05/13/2016 platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Xbox Cloud Gaming Doom is one of the oldest franchises in the industry and has revolutionized first-person shooters, becoming legendary. The 2016 release brings all the adrenaline, killing, monsters, and heavy metal to modern consoles, allowing for a vast arsenal of firearms, grenades, and even a chainsaw to sting demons on Mars. The game is extremely violent, has a heavy metal soundtrack (a very positive point!) and is extremely fun. It manages to make the player feel like a killing machine by destroying everything that comes its way and despite looking cloying, it keeps the pace of the action from start to finish.

7 Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Release date of : 04/30/2021

: 04/30/2021 platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC The Mass Effect franchise was hugely successful in the Xbox 360 era, but it skidded badly with Andromeda and ended up being limited on older hardware. Fortunately, the Legendary Edition brought all three games into one package, packed with graphical and gameplay improvements. The story features Commander Shepard, a futuristic military hero, who must stop a galactic threat. Despite sounding cliché, the unfolding of the story and its characters are fantastic, in addition to offering several opportunities for choice that will influence the narrative. If you like space adventures, you can’t miss this one.

6 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition

Release date of : 10/28/2016

: 10/28/2016 platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming and PC The Elder Scroll V, also dubbed as just Skyrim, is a classic. Despite so many re-releases and being possible to play on almost all consoles today, it’s still worth trying it on Xbox Game Pass if you’ve never played it or even if you’ve already zeroed. Like most of Bethesda’s RPGs, it is a first-person game set in a living open world, full of choices and secrets. There are tons of dungeons to explore, stories to discover and mysterious guilds to join. It’s the kind of game that even playing for hundreds of hours, you’ll discover something new.

5 Assassin’s Creed Origins

Release date of : 10/27/2017

: 10/27/2017 platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming and PC The Assassin’s Creed franchise has become one of Ubisoft’s main phenomena. It mixes historical events, sci-fi elements and sharp combat in an open world filled with secrets. After a few lukewarm titles, the series gained a perfect trilogy, consisting of Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla. Of those mentioned, Assassin’s Creed Origins is considered the best by many. Set in ancient Egypt, it brings the protagonist Bayek in one of the most creative and exciting stories in the series, full of twists and turns. In addition, it brought a new robust combat with greater RPG elements and an open world full of possibilities with memorable landscapes, divided between deserts, mountains, oases and cities.

4 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Release date of : 10/25/2021

: 10/25/2021 platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming and PC Guardians of the Galaxy had everything to be a failure. After the debacle of Marvel’s Avengers, players were wary of future Square Enix productions. Fortunately, the new game was a hit, doing justice to the heroes. It is an action game that features Star-Lord with the main character, accompanied by his faithful companions Drax, Gamorra, Groot and Rocket. With gripping storytelling, precise combat and hilarious dialogue, Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the best comic book-inspired games of the current generation.

3 Age of Empires 4

Release date of : 10/28/2021

: 10/28/2021 platforms: PRAÇA If you are over 30, you must have caught the wave of classic real-time strategy games. Among the biggest successes is the Age of Empires franchise. It brings different historical civilizations into epic confrontations narrated as historical documentaries, in addition to allowing online combats against friends. Despite adopting a classic model, Age of Empires 4 is still a complete experience. It’s a fact, even though it’s designed for older players, it has a lot to teach newcomers. In addition to the history lesson, it has amazing graphics and excellent performance.

2 Forza Horizon 5

Release date of : 11/05/2021

: 11/05/2021 platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming and PC Forza Horizon 5 is the latest title in Microsoft’s acclaimed franchise. Visually, it’s one of the most impressive technical works of all time, featuring cars so realistic it’s hard to separate the game from the real world. However, it is much more than pretty looks. Set in Mexico, it lets players get in their car and drive wherever they want on the map, from sports cars to jeeps. With precise controls and loads of fun, it’s one of the best racing titles out there and one of the top titles on Xbox Game Pass.

1 Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Release date of : 11/11/2014

: 11/11/2014 platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming and PC If you’ve followed the gaming industry, you’ll know one great truth: the Xbox brand would never have taken off without the Halo franchise. In addition, the series also popularized competitive multiplayer on consoles long before the launch of Xbox Live. Halo: The Master Chief Collection brings the package that helped Microsoft write its name in the history of the gaming segment. With several improvements and a modernized look, the games maintain the essence that consecrated them. However, they go far beyond multiplayer. They also bring the ultimate experience for anyone who wants to know the story of the legendary soldier Master Chief and how he became a living legend that graces Microsoft’s portfolio as its most iconic character.

