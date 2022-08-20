TV network apologizes after bigwig called ‘Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke a chubby short

Photo: Disclosure

Representatives of the Australian media group Foxtel publicly apologized for the statement by the group’s CEO, businessman Patrick Delany, calling actress Emilia Clarke “short and plump”. According to Variety’s website, the statement released by the group’s advisers states: “On behalf of Mr. Delany, the Foxtel Group apologizes if your statements were misunderstood and offended anyone.”

Delany’s speech was said at the launch event of ‘House of the Dragon’, spin-off of ‘Game of Thrones’. The production chronicles the family history of Clark’s character, Daenerys Targaryen. The new series is shown in Australia by the Foxtel group.

In an attempt to exalt ‘Game of Thrones’, exposing his surprise at the quality of the series, the manager declared at the ‘House of the Dragon’ launch event: “I asked myself, ‘What show is this with this short girl and plump walking on fire?’

The Australian newspaper The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the backstage of the event with the presence of Patrick Delany became tense after his bizarre speech. One person present said: “There was an explicit lack of oxygen in the room.” Another person stated, “I couldn’t believe anyone could say that into the microphone.”

‘House of the Dragon’ arrives to surf and continue on the wave of success left by ‘Game of Thrones’. Focused on the Targaryen family, the spin-off takes place 200 years before the events of the main series. Watch the production trailer:

By MONET