UFC 278: Dana anticipates Borrachinha vs Rockhold’s tense face-off | combat

Both Rubber and Rockhold appeared shirtless as they emerged from behind the curtains. But while the American took the stage in a hurry and seemed eager to face him, the Brazilian appeared calmly, greeted everyone present on stage – including the octagon girls – and, having his weight announced, he let out a scream and took a deep breath.

When he got off the scale, Borrachinha was already surrounded by security and Dana White placed himself between the two middleweights. Rockhold leaned towards the Brazilian and provoked him repeatedly, but Borrachinha just laughed and didn’t take the bait.

The face of the main fight, the fight for the UFC welterweight belt, was also tense. Champion Kamaru Usman got very close to challenger Leon Edwards and the two were eye to eye for a few seconds before Edwards turned to stir the crowd.

The hottest face of the preliminaries was between the Chinese Wu Yanan and the Czech Lucie Pudilova. Yanan appeared very smiling and put himself aside for the opponent, who went inside and pressed her head against her. Dana White soon separated them.

The rest of the Brazilians at the event had calm face-offs with their opponents, including José Aldo, who greeted Merab Dvalishvili before and after eye to eye.

This Saturday, the Combat broadcasts UFC 278 live and exclusively from 7 pm (Brasilia time). O combat.com transmits the “Combat Warming” and the first two fights at the same time, as well as the SportTV 3 it’s the Combat YouTube. The website follows the event in real time.

Check out the weights of all UFC 278 athletes:

MAIN CARD:

Welterweight (up to 77.1kg): Kamaru Usman (77.1kg) x Leon Edwards (77.1kg)

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Paulo Borrachinha (84.1kg) x Luke Rockhold (84.1kg)

Bantamweight (up to 61.7kg): José Aldo (61.7kg) vs Merab Dvalishvili (61.7kg)

Bantamweight (up to 61.7kg): Wu Yanan (61.7kg) vs Lucie Pudilova (61.5kg)

Light heavyweight (up to 93.4kg): Tyson Pedro (93.2kg) vs Harry Hunsucker (92.7kg)

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Heavyweight (up to 120.7kg): Marcin Tybura (114.5kg) x Alexandr Romanov (108.6kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Léo Santos (70.8kg) x Jared Gordon (70.5kg)

Featherweight (up to 66.2kg): Sean Woodson (66.2kg) vs Luis Saldaña (66kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.6kg): AJ Fletcher (77.3kg) x Ange Loosa (77.3kg)

Flyweight (up to 57.2kg): Amir Albazi (57.2kg) x Francisco Figueiredo (56.9kg)

Bantamweight (up to 61.7kg): Aori Qileng (61.7kg) vs Jay Perrin (61.7kg)

Flyweight (up to 57.2kg): Daniel Miojo (57.2kg) x Victor Altamirano (56.7kg)

*The main event of the event is valid for the belt and, therefore, the athletes were not entitled to the tolerance of one pound (0.454 kg) in their weights. All other fighters had the benefit.

Source link