UFC 278: Drake bets R$ 1.2 million on José Aldo’s victory | combat

Rapper and businessman Drake likes to bet on MMA fights and, as usual, made his game for this Saturday’s UFC 278 in Salt Lake City (USA). And the Canadian superstar chose to play a Brazilian: José Aldo, who faces Georgian Merab Dvalishvili on the main card.
Drake greets fans: Canadian is a staunch gambler in MMA fights — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
Drake bet US$ 238,933.83 (about R$ 1.2 million) on the victory of the “People’s Champion”, who seeks a title fight at bantamweight. With odds in 2.16, the estimated payment is US$ 516,097.07 (more than R$ 2.6 million), practically doubling the money invested.
Who also played in José Aldo was Israel Adesanya. The UFC middleweight champion, however, was far more restrained: he played “only” $7,978.81 (R$41k), and would take home $16,516.14 (R$85.6m).
This Saturday, the Combat broadcasts UFC 278 live and exclusively from 7 pm (Brasilia time). O combat.com broadcasts “Aquecimento Combate” and the first two fights at the same time, as well as the SportTV 3 it’s the Combat YouTube. The website follows the event in real time.
UFC 278
August 20, in Salt Lake City (USA)
MAIN CARD (23:00 GMT):
Welterweight: Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards
Middleweight: Paulo Borrachinha vs Luke Rockhold
Bantamweight: Jose Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili
Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs Alexandr Romanov
Light Heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs Harry Hunsucker
PRELIMINARY CARD (7:30 pm, Brasília time):
Lightweight: Leo Santos vs Jared Gordon
Bantamweight: Wu Yanan vs Lucie Pudilova
Featherweight: Sean Woodson vs Luis Saldana
Welterweight: AJ Fletcher vs Ange Loosa
Flyweight: Amir Albazi vs Francisco Figueiredo
Bantamweight: Aori Qileng vs Jay Perrin
Flyweight: Daniel Miojo vs Victor Altamirano
