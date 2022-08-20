UFC 278: Drake bets R$ 1.2 million on José Aldo’s victory | combat

Rapper and businessman Drake likes to bet on MMA fights and, as usual, made his game for this Saturday’s UFC 278 in Salt Lake City (USA). And the Canadian superstar chose to play a Brazilian: José Aldo, who faces Georgian Merab Dvalishvili on the main card.

Drake bet US$ 238,933.83 (about R$ 1.2 million) on the victory of the “People’s Champion”, who seeks a title fight at bantamweight. With odds in 2.16, the estimated payment is US$ 516,097.07 (more than R$ 2.6 million), practically doubling the money invested.

Who also played in José Aldo was Israel Adesanya. The UFC middleweight champion, however, was far more restrained: he played “only” $7,978.81 (R$41k), and would take home $16,516.14 (R$85.6m).

This Saturday, the Combat broadcasts UFC 278 live and exclusively from 7 pm (Brasilia time). O combat.com broadcasts “Aquecimento Combate” and the first two fights at the same time, as well as the SportTV 3 it’s the Combat YouTube. The website follows the event in real time.

UFC 278

August 20, in Salt Lake City (USA)

MAIN CARD (23:00 GMT):

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards

Middleweight: Paulo Borrachinha vs Luke Rockhold

Bantamweight: Jose Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs Alexandr Romanov

Light Heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs Harry Hunsucker

PRELIMINARY CARD (7:30 pm, Brasília time):

Lightweight: Leo Santos vs Jared Gordon

Bantamweight: Wu Yanan vs Lucie Pudilova

Featherweight: Sean Woodson vs Luis Saldana

Welterweight: AJ Fletcher vs Ange Loosa

Flyweight: Amir Albazi vs Francisco Figueiredo

Bantamweight: Aori Qileng vs Jay Perrin

Flyweight: Daniel Miojo vs Victor Altamirano