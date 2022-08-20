UFC 278 has Usman behind record and Jose Aldo in key fight | combat

The legacies of some of the biggest names in MMA today will be at stake at this Saturday’s UFC 278 in Salt Lake City (USA). The main name of the show is the Nigerian Kamaru Usman, current welterweight champion and leader of the pound-for-pound ranking, who defends the belt against the Jamaican naturalized British Leon Edwards with a historic mark of Anderson Silva in his sights.

1 of 5 Kamaru Usman (left) takes on Leon Edwards (right) at UFC 278 weigh-in — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC Kamaru Usman (left) faces Leon Edwards (right) at UFC 278 weigh-in — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

The main card also highlights the Brazilian José Aldo, once number 1 pound-for-pound, in a decisive fight for his ambitions to win a belt in a second weight division, which would put him in select company as a double champion. And Paulo Borrachinha is also looking to recover at middleweight, against a former champion who is fighting to regain his relevance in the division. All this live and exclusive on Combat from 19:00 (Brasilia time) – SportTV 3, Youtube do Combate and combat.com show the first two matches of the preliminary card at the same time, and the site follows the entire event in real time.

Kamaru Usman hasn’t known what it’s like to lose in MMA since his second professional fight, in 2013. Since then, he’s had 19 wins, 15 of them in the UFC. One less than Anderson Silva achieved between 2006 and 2013, the official record for consecutive wins at the company (Jon Jones has 17 straight wins, but the UFC considers the streak to be broken with a doping annulment in the middle of the streak) .

2 of 5 Kamaru Usman is already giving the “second lap” in the main challengers of the welterweight — Photo: Getty Images Kamaru Usman is already giving the “second lap” in the main challengers of the welterweight – Photo: Getty Images

It would be another strong argument to put the “Nigerian Nightmare” in the discussion about the best fighter of all time, in which Anderson and Jones are inserted. Another argument is that beating Edwards would practically complete a “second round” over the main challengers in the category, after also winning rematches against Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. It’s a rare type of dominance in MMA.

Edwards promises to prevent this from happening. The Jamaican hasn’t lost since that 2015 loss to Usman, which he attributes to inexperience in MMA. From there, “Rocky” visibly evolved into a more complete fighter, which resulted in nine consecutive victories. It remains to be seen, however, whether the evolution was superior to that of the champion himself, who also became a more polished athlete.

To close with a golden key

José Aldo already has his name immortalized among the greats in MMA history. His decade-long dominance over the featherweight between 2005 and 2015 mirrors what Usman has been doing at welterweight. However, the shine had diminished a little since the fortuitous loss to Conor McGregor in 2015. The manauara then descended to bantamweight and looks rejuvenated: he won his last three fights in a dominant way.

3 of 5 José Aldo poses at the ceremonial weigh-in at UFC 278 — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC José Aldo poses at the ceremonial weigh-in at UFC 278 — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

This Saturday, Aldo faces Georgian Merab Dvalishvili, who is going through an enchanted phase with seven straight wins. A triumph practically guarantees that the Brazilian will have another chance to fight for the bantamweight belt and become only the eighth fighter to be champion in two different weight divisions in the UFC. These could be the last steps of his lauded career, which he admits is nearing its end.

– I’ve never trained so much in my life, I’ve never given so much of myself, the most of myself in the gym. I’m very fast, a very big explosive speed, strong too. I went back to doing stairs, to neutralize his strong point. There’s no way (I can lose), man, there’s no way. You can be sure, I’m very well prepared and you’ll see. My hand is very good and, God willing, it will be a knockout – Aldo prophesied.

For the entire week, American Luke Rockhold and Brazilian Paulo Borrachinha stole the spotlight with an intense and unexpected rivalry. Former middleweight champion, Rockhold seems to have lit a fire under him, looking to resume a successful career that went off the rails after he won the division belt in 2015. Since then, there have been three defeats in four fights and more time away. of the octagon than inside.

4 of 5 Paulo Borrachinha (left) and Luke Rockhold (right) face off at the UFC 278 ceremonial weigh-in — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC Paulo Borrachinha (left) and Luke Rockhold (right) face off at the ceremonial weigh-in at UFC 278 — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Borrachinha also had its setbacks. After emerging like a hurricane and winning the first 13 fights of his career, the Brazilian had an unrecognizable performance in the dispute for the belt against Israel Adesanya and was knocked out. Afterwards, he struggled in the upper division as he struggled to break the middleweight limit, which he attributes to injuries, and lost once again. Rockhold is the big name that could jumpstart his career back into the division’s elite.

The Brazilian didn’t fall into the opponent’s “pile” for the entire week, not even in the last one, at the ceremonial weigh-in on Friday. He believes all the teasing is a symptom of Rockhold’s fears.

– I just felt that he is very… He’s jumping, teasing me, it’s a sign of nervousness. When you’re uncomfortable, you have to show something. Whoever is comfortable, is fine, stays seated, waiting for tomorrow (Saturday). I think it’s a sign – said Borrachinha.

The event also brings three other Brazilians in action: Léo Santos, Francisco Figueiredo and Daniel Miojo. Check out the full UFC 278 schedule:

UFC 278

August 20, 2022 in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards

Middleweight: Paulo Borrachinha vs Luke Rockhold

Bantamweight: Jose Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili

Bantamweight: Wu Yanan vs Lucie Pudilova

Light Heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs Harry Hunsucker

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs Alexandr Romanov

Lightweight: Leo Santos vs Jared Gordon

Featherweight: Sean Woodson vs Luis Saldana

Welterweight: AJ Fletcher vs Ange Loosa

Flyweight: Amir Albazi vs Francisco Figueiredo

Bantamweight: Aori Qileng vs Jay Perrin

Flyweight: Daniel Miojo vs Victor Altamirano