Unbeknownst to you, companies are collecting data from your car

The path you take to work. The temperature of your air conditioning. How many times do you open the door. The presence or absence of someone in the passenger seat. This and much other information is already collected by the most modern cars, moving a billion-dollar data industry. And nobody told you.

A report by The Markup website found that at least 37 companies collect this material and resell it. According to analysts, this trade could be worth US$ 800 billion by 2030 (that is, more than R$ 4 trillion).

In a way, it shouldn’t be a surprise. If applications, websites, cell phones and computers already collect our information, in order to offer ads more appropriate to our profile, why wouldn’t cars do it? The problem is that, in cars, the practice is even less clear to the user.

Most of the unmasked companies focus on the shipping business. They work, especially, when the driver uses the GPS to move around and find the best route. The frequency of going somewhere, accident records and traffic jams are some of the data that can be collected.

Insurance and telecommunications companies are also on the list.

How it works?

same cars non-autonomous already perform the procedure. If there are automated activities or features in your vehicle (such as the seat belt use detector, for example), it may already generate collectable data.

The original intention, as always, is that the data analysis will make the vehicle’s operating system better adapt to its user. But, according to The Markup website, those who benefit most are the automakers themselves and their partners.

Even without the express (or aware) authorization of the consumer, this information is used, for example, in the design of new products, in the assembly of the car or even in the definition of the music application embedded in the automaker’s navigation system.

“What gave birth to this industry [de dados] is that most vehicle manufacturers have recognized that they are better at making cars than they are at processing and handling data,” said Andrew Jackson, research director at Ptolemus Consulting groupwhich studies the connected vehicle industry.

The market will grow even more with the spread of autonomous cars, which have an even more dependent (and voracious) relationship with the data they store from the use of the vehicle, its relationship with other vehicles and even with certain points in the city. Since they don’t depend much on human action, the data arrives completely broken down to be sold.

Does it already happen in Brazil?

Among the companies discovered by the report, only two operate on Brazilian soil, but in a timid manner. One is INRIX, which uses the ParkMe platform here to help with parking.

In a note, CEO Mark Daymond said, “INRIX does not transfer or exchange raw data to data customers. We analyze anonymized and aggregated data and create products from them, then distribute those products to customers. Individuals’ identities are irrelevant to the our business”.

The other is Here, which specializes in navigation. The company stated that “Here’s data and services power turn-by-turn vehicle navigation, real-time traffic information and various services for electric, connected and automated vehicle systems. Here’s licensed products use aggregated and anonymized data. Data privacy is paramount. HERE has implemented advanced anonymization technologies that remove personally identifiable attributes from data, thus preserving individuals’ privacy rights.”

connected cars

The giants of GPS navigation have always admitted that they collect data. Waze itself, for example, admits that it stores information on all the roads that the person will or has passed.

Some automakers also have their own in-car navigation systems. Fiat, one of the most popular brands in Brazil, developed the Fiat Connect////Me platform. It can be paired via smartphone or smartwatch and even accepts voice commands on some models, such as the new Pulse.

According to the company, the data from the embedded map is not used for any other purpose.

Connect////Me “are used to offer more convenience, security and peace of mind inside and outside the car with security services, smart help, remote vehicle control and smart map. In addition, the data is also used internally by Stellantis (group formed by Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Citroën) to improve its processes, products and services”.

Cars manufactured by Mercedes in Brazil also collect everything about the driver through the navigation system. Porsche is another that speaks openly on the topic. Both did not respond to questions in the report by tiltbut they say in official publications that the information serves to help improve navigation and user experience.

In Brazil, there is still no information on the sale of what is captured by all the companies mentioned.