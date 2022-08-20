US announces $775 million military aid package for Ukraine

loop More missile launch systems will be sent to Kiev

The Pentagon announced this Friday (19) a new package of military aid for Ukraine, in amounts that add up to US$ 775 million, a few days before the invasion of Russia completes six months.

More high mobility missile launch systems, the so-called Himars, military vehicles that resist landmines, howitzers cannons and thousands of munitions will also be sent – which will also serve for use in armaments supplied to the Ukrainian armed forces by the UK government.

In all, the US has provided more than $10 billion in defense weapons and equipment since the start of the war on February 24.

Also this Friday, a delegation of mayors of European cities, which belong to Eurocities, the largest relationship network of its kind between medium and large cities in the European Union, went to Kiev to close an agreement on the reconstruction of Ukrainian localities devastated by the war.

The group, led by Florence Mayor Dario Nardella, met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and then Kiev’s municipal leader Vitalij Klitschko, who is also president of the Association of Ukrainian Cities.

The group of mayors also visited devastated areas such as Bucha, Irpin and Borodyanka, scene of massacres of civilians during the period of approximately one month of occupation by Russian troops.

“We, the mayors and leaders of European and Ukrainian cities, condemn the Russian war in Ukraine and call for the immediate withdrawal of Russian forces and the restoration of peace. We are committed to joining our efforts to prepare and provide a rapid and sustainable reconstruction of the cities. Ukrainian forces destroyed by Russian attacks,” reads the joint statement at the end of the meetings.

Nardella said that Eurocities wants to “offer hope, support and solidarity to the Ukrainian people for a peaceful and democratic future”. “We mayors are the public figures closest to the people and this closeness and solidarity on the part of citizens across Europe we have brought with us,” she added.

