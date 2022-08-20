Video shows plane emergency landing on road – Prisma









An image taken by witnesses from inside a car captured a stunning scene.

A plane made an emergency landing on the highway in Orange County, west of the University of Central Florida campus, leaving the pilot with minor injuries, the report said. Click Orlando. Luckily, no vehicles were hit.

Firefighters said no one else was injured.

A lookup of the plane’s tail number, a 1956 Cessna 182, shows that the aircraft is owned by Aerial Messages Leasing Co. in Longwood.

Company president Remy Colin, 40, told the News 6 that the plane was on a maintenance flight at the time of the crash landing, citing engine failure as the cause. Colin also said he was on the aircraft at the time of the accident.

“While we’re driving, you see the plane coming down very low, (…) coming towards us,” witness Amanda Skuban told News 6. “At the last second, it started moving to the other side of the road. ”

In a statement, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the plane’s wings had hit two palm trees during landing and that the front of the plane had caused minor damage to the garage wall of a nearby home.

The FHP announced that as of 9:12 pm this Friday (19), the roadblock has been released and the lanes east of University Boulevard have reopened.