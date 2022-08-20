‘Vikings’ and ‘Peaky Blinders’ actors to work together on new film

The series “vikings” and “Peaky Blinders” were quite successful in the Netflix catalog. Despite not portraying the same theme, both have striking characters, breathtaking scenes and outstanding soundtrack.

The actors Cillian Murphy (Thomas Shelby) and Gustaf Skarsgard (Floki) will work together on the new film of Christopher Nolan called “Oppenheimer”. Cillian will play the role of the physicist who directed the Manhattan Project to create the atomic bomb.

Gustaf will play Hans Bethe alongside the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Jack Quaid, Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt.

The film’s premiere is scheduled for July 21, 2023. Recently, the Universal Pictures released a teaser showing a countdown, which starts at 11 months, 17 days, 22 hours and 42 minutes, alluding to the 78th anniversary of the dropping of the first nuclear bomb in the US.

“The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.”.

Read too:

‘The Last Kingdom’ Actress Joins New Miniseries

After the end of the fifth season of “The Last Kingdom’, several actors from the cast have been working on new roles on the small screen. One of them plays a new character in one of the miniseries on the Apple TV+ streaming service….Learn more!

.

.