Vinícius Júnior gives an emotional goodbye to Casemiro, who left Real Madrid for Manchester United

For many the best midfielder in the world, Casemiro is leaving Real Madrid for Manchester United and left Vinícius Júnior touched. The Flamengo cub published farewell messages in an emotional tone for the player.

On his twitter profile, Vinícius Júnior published a photo of Casemiro alongside Modric and Kroos, a trio that made history at Real Madrid and was called “the most famous and victorious trio in history” by the former Flamengo player. In addition, Vini thanked the steering wheel and wished him good luck for the future. All washed down with emotive emojis.

“Little to say to you. Thank you and Thank you. All teams need a Casemiro. Good luck and God bless! LEGEND! Nothing passes and neither can @Casemiro”, posted Vinicius Junior.

The total value of Casemiro’s transfer to Manchester United should reach 70 million euros. Thus, the now ex-partner of Vinícius Júnior became the third biggest transfer of the current European window, behind Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) and Tchouameni (Real Madrid).

Vinícius Júnior is on the list of candidates for the best player in the world

Revealed by Flamengo, Vinícius Júnior continues to prove his worth in Europe. After having a brilliant season scoring the goal of Real Madrid’s 14th Champions League title, he is among the 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or award. The French magazine that organizes the award published a list with the names this Thursday (12).

Vinícius Júnior appears alongside big names in world football. Haaland, Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, etc. Messi was left out of the list and was the big surprise. Now, the red-blacks hope to see Real Madrid’s number 20 among the top three.

Winning the award is difficult, as the youngster was a supporting player in the team that had Benzema as its main star. Despite the great help from Vinícius, it is likely that the prize will go to the French striker. But being in this position at the age of 22 is very important for the player and for Brazilian football.

This is because the tendency is for Vinícius Júnior to evolve more and more and represent the country in the next disputes. After all, he himself has already stated that his ambition for the next season is to compete for the Golden Ball award.

