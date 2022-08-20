Vinicius Junior scores, Modric shines and Real Madrid thrash Celta

In the first game after confirming the departure of the idol Casemiro to Manchester United, Real Madrid played efficiently and thrashed Celta de Vigo 4-1 tonight (20), at the Balaidos Stadium. The winning goals were scored by Benzema, Luka Modric, Vinicius Junior and Valverde. Quotes discounted to the owners of the house.

With a great goal in the first half and a masterful assist for Vini Jr, Modric was the highlight of the match, and left the field applauded by rival fans, in the 32nd minute of the second half.

The result for the second round of the Spanish Championship takes the Merengues to six points, touching the lead, occupied by Betis and Osasuna – both ahead by goal difference. The Galician team is in 13th place, with one point. Real return to the field on the 28th (Sunday), at 17:00 (Brasília time), when they visit Espanyol. Celta face Girona, also away from home, on Friday (26), at 15h.

Tchouameni in Casemiro’s vacancy

The match in Balaidos was the first for Real Madrid without Casemiro. Coach Carlo Ancelotti also did not count on Toni Kroos, who was down after having the flu. With that, a midfield was selected with Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde and Modric — by design, Tchouameni, a newcomer, assumes the role of the Brazilian.

The midfielder of the Brazilian team, who in England will meet former teammates Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo, was on the field in the Merengues’ first two matches of the season: the European Supercup title against Frankfurt – his last for the club – and the victory against Almería in the premiere in this edition of La Liga.

Benzema scores a penalty, and Celta returns in the same coin

The game started busy in Vigo, with Real scaring first with a shot by Vini Jr, in the 10th minute. In the next move, Alaba received it in the area and submitted it, but Tapia blocked it with his arm. After review by VAR, Gil Manzano scored the penalty. In the charge, Benzema hit with category and displaced Marchesín.

The answer came in the same coin, at 21 minutes, when Gonzalo Paciência was triggered in a cross from the right, dodged his head and hit Éder Militão’s hand. The referee signaled the penalty – this time without needing to be reviewed. Iago Aspas hit well, on the cheek of the net, and tied the confrontation.

In a bad moment for the team, Modric’s goal puts Real ahead

With the tie, the hosts equalized the match, taking danger more times than Real. The turning point almost came with Cervi, at 32, and Patience, two minutes later. However, amidst the opponent’s lack of aim, Modric’s talent remained: at 41, the Croatian received alone through the left half, left the mark behind, took it to the middle and hit a beautiful shot, in the angle, with no chance for Marchesín , and saving Real just as the team looked close to conceding the second goal.

Lethal in the counterattacks, Real goes to the nets with Vini Jr and Valverde

At the beginning of the second half, again when Celta showed signs of scoring the goal, it was Real that found the way to the goal. Closed and waiting for the chance for the counterattack, Carlo Ancelotti’s team found the perfect opportunity in the tenth minute, when Modric gave Vinicius Junior a great pass behind the back. Unmarked, the Brazilian took off, left Marchesín behind and pushed the ball into the back of the goal. At 21, the scenario repeated itself: in a new counterattack, Vini received from the left and opened for Benzema. The Frenchman slipped and Valverde arrived hitting hard to give numbers to the Madrid rout.

Hazard misses penalty

In the 39th minute, Real had the opportunity to extend the rout at Balaidos. After a good triangulation, Benzema received from Rudiger in the penalty area and suffered the penalty. In an emblematic gesture to give strength to Eden Hazard, who has not had a good phase since he arrived at the Spanish club, the French striker offered the charge to shirt 7, who hit badly. Marchesín jumped well and made the save.